See this teeny, tiny trailer get a huge makeover

Mandi Gubler gave herself the ultimate birthday present three years ago: the most adorable tiny trailer ever. She found the 13-foot by 5-foot, 1973 Bell Travel Trailer (which she lovingly calls “The Nugget”) while perusing Craigslist in the morning and came back later that day with the $1,000 tiny camper. “My husband was like, ‘What did you just do?’” she told TODAY Home with a laugh.

Mandi Gubler/ Vintage Revivals Before: The interior of trailer was dark and outdated.

Gubler, 34, of St. George, Utah, is the owner of the DIY blog Vintage Revivals which has evolved from featuring updated thrift store furniture projects to complete room makeovers. She told TODAY Home this trailer project was extra fun because it was something different.

“Everything about this is a DIY project,” she said, adding that she hopes it shows you don’t have to spend $30,000 to update a trailer. In fact, she only spent about $5,000 total.

Mandi Gubler/ Vintage Revivals After a major makeover, the trailer looks completely different.

The first thing she did was repair the exterior — there was some water damage and a hole in the siding. “It was a little terrifying to see what it’s made out of,” she said, mentioning that there were plenty of randomly placed staples.

After the back end was secure, she tackled the interior, removing the bunk bed above the table as well as the upper cabinets. “Basically, we took out everything that was higher up,” she explained. “It just felt so dark and enclosed.”

Mandi Gubler/ Vintage Revivals After removing the bunk bed and adding bright colors, the entire space feels bigger.

Fresh paint was the next step. She covered the wood-paneled cabinets with a bright white hue and added a couple of yellow accent walls for a pop of color.

“The yellow walls look like they have wallpaper, but I just painted the walls and used a white Sharpie paint pen to draw the design,” Gubler said.

Mandi Gubler/ Vintage Revivals A white Sharpie was used to make this yellow-painted wall look like intricate wallpaper.

Another inexpensive project that made a dramatic effect on the trailer is the wooden floors, which she and her husband made themselves. “We hand cut about a million triangles and pieced them together,” she said, adding that it only cost about $80.

Thoughtful accents such as potted plants, modern hardware and colorful art give the space a polished touch.

The trailer is so pretty that it’s now being used for promotional photo shoots by different companies. Gubler’s current project is tackling an old mercantile store built in 1928. You can follow along with the renovation via her Instagram and blog. And to see more pictures of The Nugget’s transformation, click here!