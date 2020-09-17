Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

See inside the 'thinnest house' in London that's only 6 feet wide in some parts

The slender property used to be a hat shop. Now it's a very unique, five-story home.
London skinny house
The skinny house has "the bespoke approach of a luxury yacht, making the most of small spaces," according to the real estate company that has the listing.Winkworth

By Rheana Murray

Want to live large? How about living ... long?

That's really the only option for anyone who buys what just might be the skinniest house in all of London.

The newly listed property in west London's Shepherd's Bush neighborhood is five stories high and just six feet wide in some parts, according to Winkworth, the real estate company that has the listing.

The property still has enough space for a cozy living area. Winkworth

"It's quirky and charming and great for entertaining and will appeal to someone who feels there is more to life than two up, two down," Simon Waller of Winkworth said in a press release.

Waller added that the house used to be a hat shop and was converted to a home by fashion photographer Juergen Teller. He called the slender property "the ultimate designer house."

The kitchen is on the lower ground floor. Winkworth

It's being sold for 950,000 pounds, or more than $1.2 million.

The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom across 1,034 square feet of space. There's also outdoor space: a roof terrace and a landscaped garden.

The dining area on the lower ground floor is still plenty spacious for a dinner party. Winkworth

The listing describes the property as "probably the thinnest house in England," yet points out that it makes the most of its proportions.

The kitchen, which is just over 24 feet long and 5 1/2 feet wide, is on the lower ground floor and leads to a dining room and the garden.

While much of the home is only about 6 feet wide, the dining area offers a little more space, stretching to more than 9 feet wide.

Passersby might be surprised to find the home has outdoor space, too. Winkworth

The house has period parquet floors as well as many modern touches.

The home has five floors: lower ground, ground, first, second and third — meaning the "third" floor is really the top floor. That's where viewers will find the largest bedroom, which boasts a built-in bed and is just over 20 feet long and 6 feet wide.

The home's main bedroom is its largest, but buyers should know they'll have to walk to the top floor to get there. Winkworth

There are also two smaller bedrooms on the "first" floor, plus a terrace.

The London property isn't the only skinny house to catch prospective buyers' eyes recently.

A skinny home in Illinois went viral just last month, with many TikTok users posting about its unusual shape.

