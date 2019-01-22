Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 28, 2016

We thought we knew how to fold clothes, but Marie Kondo just proved us wrong — very, very wrong.

The organization expert, who now has her own Netflix show, revolutionized the world of organizing with her book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," which teaches readers to toss anything that doesn't spark joy in their lives and to store items in a loving manner. She showed TODAY Home how we should really be folding our clothing in a way that shows affection and gratitude for their continuous support.

Without any further ado, here's how to fold your shirt and pants the right way.

How to fold a shirt

Feel the piece of clothing with your hands and communicate affection through your palms. Fold both sleeves. Make a long rectangle with the item. Fold it in half lengthwise. Then fold it into a third lengthwise. When a piece of clothing is folded correctly, it will stand.

Get it? Got it? Good. Next up: pants!

How to fold pants

Run your hands on the jeans to communicate love. Fold the jeans in half. Fold them in half again. Then fold them into thirds. When done, the jeans should be able to stand.

If you're interested in learning the "right" way to fold your socks and camisoles, Kondo has tips for those too in the YouTube video below!

This story was originally published April 28, 2016.