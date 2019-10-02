When Beejay Olson and his family moved into their first home in Eugene, Oregon, on Halloween 2016, the father of two knew the spooky holiday would be a big part of their traditions as a family.

In addition to gradually adding scary decor to his yard, like homemade gravestones and flowers with eyeballs, the artist and owner of a brewing company began making skull sunflowers to add to his yard display.

Oregon artist and brewer Beejay Olson says he was inspired to make skull sunflowers for his Halloween yard display after seeing artificial sunflowers at a craft store. Beejay Olson

Olson has shared images of the skulls on his Instagram account, causing the floral creations to go viral.

"For the last three years, our displays have grown little by little," Olson told TODAY Home. "After Halloween last year, I knew I wanted to really do something special. I was shopping all the sales after Halloween, collecting discount plastic skulls, lights and other props to use the following year. When I saw these giant sunflowers at a craft store, I thought they'd make such a unique prop. Something no one else had."

Olson's current display features an entire skeleton garden scene, complete with a skeleton gardener who pours water onto a bed of spooky flowers from a skull-adorned watering can. And, the addition of spider webs and spooky lighting makes the scene even more chilling when it gets dark.

Although Instagram followers have requested Olson sell his creations, he says he's yet to decide if he'll pursue making a profit from the skull flowers. However, Olson says the decor is fairly simple to DIY at home.

Olson's display grows spookier at night, with lights and spiderwebs casting eerie shadows over the skull flowers. Beejay Olson

"The basics of the flowers are really simple," said Olson. "Find some plastic skulls and flowers that fit together well size-wise, then you simply cut the back off the skulls and hot glue them to the flowers."

The artist says that he purchases inexpensive plastic skulls then gives them a paint job to make them look more realistic. Beejay Olson

Olson admits he did some extra work on his flowers, sanding and repainting them to give them a more realistic quality and adding moss material around the skull to make the centers of the flowers look more realistic.

"I can't say how much time I spent on them all, but it was a lot more than I had planned."