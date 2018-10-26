Avoid the holiday rush and buy your Christmas tree now with these sweet deals

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Paola Songeur

It’s never too early to start decorating for the holidays — even science says so. Sadly, figuring out the right time to put up a real Christmas tree can get tricky, considering pine needle clean-up and the tree’s lifespan.

Luckily, there is a (cheap) solution for those of us who are in the holiday spirit early or simply love convenience. If you’re looking for low-maintenance décor without sacrificing the look and feel of a Christmas tree, you’ve got options!

We know they don't smell the same, but they still look great. So, here are three artificial Christmas tree deals up to 56 percent off.

The Classic

National Tree "Feel Real" Downswept Douglas Fir Tree, $196 (usually $254), Amazon

This classic “Feel-Real” 6.5-foot Downswept Douglas Fir imitation by the National Tree Company is 56 percent off right now and “extremely easy to put together,” said one reviewer. The artificial Fir is pre-strung with clear lights, so it won’t clash with any colorful decorations, and reviewers say the branches only take about 30 to 45 minutes to “fluff up” properly after assembly.

The White Christmas

Vickerman Flocked Utica Fir Christmas Tree, $197 (usually $445), Walmart

This flock-covered Artificial Utica Fir by Vickerman is ideal for ushering in a winter wonderland-themed Christmas! Whether you’re up north with real winter weather, or down south with a more tropical holiday season, this 7.5-foot tree helps bring the feel of the North Pole to your home for 56 percent off its usual price.

The Tight Fit

National Tree Kingswood Fir Pencil Tree, $79 (usually $150), Amazon

No grand hall? No problem! This 7.5-foot Kingswood Fir Pencil Tree can spice up a small corner for less with Amazon’s 47 percent off discount. Whether it’s a tight squeeze behind the couch or a small space at the end of the hallway, most areas in a home can fit this slim 30-inch wide tree.

There’s a tree for every space — hopefully yours is here! But if it isn’t, don’t be afraid to get creative!

