Every month, comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres shares some of her favorite things with Walmart. This month, many of DeGeneres' January picks are focused on health and fitness for the new year!

But no matter the category, DeGeneres has great taste! Her list has everything from her favorite Fitbit to an air fryer and a planner.

Kick off the new year in style with all of the products from the star's January list.

Ellen's Health & Fitness Favorites

1. Tal 20oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle, $10, Walmart

This marble-patterned bottle is cute, affordable and the steel insulation will keep your water cold for long periods of time.

2. Fitbit Versa, $180 (usually $199), Walmart

Also available at Buy Buy Baby and Best Buy.

The Fitbit Versa allows you to access your favorite apps, use various exercise modes, get notifications for calls or texts, play music and more. It's available in rose gold, black or silver.

3. Life Energy EkoSmart Cork Yoga Mat, $35 (usually $50), Walmart

If you're a fan of yoga, this mat is a great option because it's eco-friendly. The cork material is non-toxic, sustainable and slip-resistant for those sweaty hot yoga classes.

4. Amazing Grass Energy Green Superfood Powder, $27, Walmart

Adding a scoop of this to your beverage can give you a little energy boost and a serving of greens, according to the company. It's lemon-lime flavored and one jar contains 30 servings.

5. SmartyPants Women’s Complete Multivitamin Gummies, $17, Walmart

Also available at Target.

These multivitamins contain 15 essential nutrients, including Omega 3 EPA and DHA fish oil, Vitamin K2, and more. They're also gummy and flavored!

Please consult your health care provider before use.

Ellen's Home & Kitchen Favorites

1. Nutribullet Balance Smart Blender, $129 (usually $179), Walmart

Also available at Target.

This smart blender can actually connect to an app on your phone and track the nutritional contents of your smoothies!

2. My Infinite Agenda 2019 Daily/Monthly Planner, $48, Walmart

Also available at Anthropologie.

If you still need a planner for the new year then this one can help you get organized! It has daily views, monthly views, stickers, inspirational quotes, goal trackers and more.

3. Ninja 4 Quart Air Fryer, $99, Walmart

Also available at Target.

This air fryer allows you to enjoy guilt-free food. It fries food with up to 75 percent less fat than other frying methods, according to the brand. So, bring on the French fries!

4. Evenflo Exersaucer Doorway Jumper, $30, Walmart

For anyone with a little one at home, this adorable doorway jumper can help your baby with muscle development according to the company.

5. Dove Promises Milk Chocolate Candy, $8, Walmart

Also available at Target.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, we've got chocolate on the brain. This is a great treat anytime and who doesn't love Dove chocolates?!

Ellen's Style Favorites

1. EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres Nylon Tote, $21 (usually $28), Walmart

Naturally, DeGeneres had to pick a few products from her own collection. This navy blue tote is large and versatile. It has faux leather straps, two side zip pockets and a magnetic snap closure.

2. EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres Women's Love Velour Hoodie, $24, Walmart

Everyone needs a cozy zip-up hoodie for the winter. It comes in black or dark red and matching pants are available, too!

Ellen's Pet Favorites

1. Petcube Play Pet Camera, $179, Walmart

Also available at Chewy.

This device is an indoor home pet camera that lets you check on your pets from your phone. While you're away, you can watch them on video, talk to them, hear them and even play with your pet using a built-in laser toy.

2. Gentle Giants Canine Nutrition Chicken Dry Dog Food, $35, Walmart

This dog food is natural and contains farm raised chicken, fruits, vegetables, vitamins, minerals, glucosamine, chondroitin, prebiotics and probiotics, according to the manufacturer. It's suitable for pups of all breeds and ages.

