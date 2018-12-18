Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Christmas is almost here! Whether you're last-minute gift shopping or you want to treat yourself (because you deserve it), there are tons of deals and sales leading up to Dec. 25.

There are sales on clothes, home items, toys and electronics that you definitely don't want to miss out on at a variety of our favorite retailers. Plenty of retailers are offering deals on shipping throughout the week as well — Amazon is offering free same-day shipping, Nordstrom is offering shipping by Christmas on tons of items and Target is offering free two-day shipping.

So, it's time to cross the rest of those names off your list.

The best pre-Christmas deals:

Right now the online retailer is offering deals on tons of products across categories, including Amazon devices. Check out the last-minute deals page to see what products are on sale.

1. Fire HD 8 Tablet, $50 (usually $80), Amazon

This tablet is not only marked down by 38 percent, but it will also arrive before Christmas! This is a great gift because it can be used to read, watch Netflix or scroll through social media.

2. Philips Norelco Shaver 4500, $80 (usually $88), Amazon

This razor features DualPrecision heads that are designed to quickly and comfortably shave both long and short hair, according to Amazon. It's a very practical gift for your dad, brother or husband.

3. Echo 2nd Generation, $70 ($100), Amazon

The Echo is one of the hottest gifts this season. You can ask the Alexa-enabled speaker to check the weather, play your favorite music, set alarms and more.

4. AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity, $59 (usually $99), Amazon

Genetic testing is a huge trend right now and this DNA kit is one of the best-selling ones on Amazon.

5. L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise, $70 (usually $90), Amazon

This popular children's toy is packed full with over 60 surprises for kids to unbox and play with.

Walmart currently has a whole section of last-chance deals. They are offering discounted prices on everything from toys to electronics.

1. Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle, $199 (usually $300), Walmart

Shopping for a gamer who needs a new system? This Xbox One bundle is a great deal and they'll have tons of fun playing it for hours at a time.

2. Rachael Ray 15 Piece Hard Enamel Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, $75 (usually $200), Walmart

This stylish Rachel Ray cookware is a durable aluminum with long-lasting non-stick interiors. It comes in blue, red, orange or grey.

3. Striker-X HD Camera Drone, $25 (usually $36), Walmart

This camera drone is a cool gadget for any of your tech-obsessed family and friends. It lets you record videos and take pictures from the sky with the push of a button.

4. L.O.L. Surprise! Bling Series with Glitter Details & Doll Display, $9 (usually $11), Walmart

With this popular toy, kids can unbox seven sparkly surprises with the L.O.L. Surprise! Bling Series.

Order by noon on Dec. 21st and you'll get select items in time for Christmas! The retailer is also offering up to 60 percent off designer products including Chloé, Burberry and more.

1. Rag & Bone Classic Wool Scarf, $146 (usually $195), Nordstrom

This fashionable scarf will keep you warm and have you looking great this winter. Plus, the neutral color goes with everything.

2. Garmin Vivosmart HR Smartwatch, $170 (usually $300), Nordstrom

This sleek timepiece tracks fitness, allows you to control music, check notifications and more.

Old Navy is currently having a huge sale with everything marked up to 75 percent off! You can find last-minute gifts for as cheap as $3.

1. Holiday graphic sleep set for girls, $25 (usually $30), Old Navy

Still need some family PJ's? Old Navy has tons of really cute (and comfy) options.

2. Sweater knit mittens, $5 (usually $13), Old Navy

These soft mittens are a jacquard sweater knit with micro fleece lining.

3. Frost-Free Puffer Jacket, $45 (usually $60), Old Navy

This trendy puffer coat comes in a variety of colors and it's sure to keep you nice and warm this winter.

The fashion retailer is offering 25 percent off when you spend $200 with the code LASTMIN.

1. Ivyrevel PU Cross Body Bag with Faux Pearl Detail, $45, ASOS

This adorable crossbody bag is a fun gift idea for a fashion-loving friend, daughter or sister. Or you can even snag this one for yourself!

2. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Sneakers, $55, ASOS

These black Converse sneakers are a great everyday shoe. Surprise your partner or son with these stylish kicks.

Right now Anthropologie is offering up to 50 percent off gifts! Hurry before it ends.

1. George & Viv Bath Bomb Jar, $20 (usually $28), Anthropologie

Relax with a nice scented bath bomb or gift one to someone who could use a break. They are available in three festive scents: Eskimo Kisses, Candy Cane Wishes and Better Not Pout.

2. Birthstone Layered Necklace Set, $23 (usually $38), Anthropologie

These birthstone necklaces make a sweet personalized gift idea or stocking stuffer.

Get all the home items you need from Wayfair right now because they are having a last-call outlet sale with up to 75 percent off.

1. Clip Top Glass 5 Piece Storage Jar Set, $38 (usually $40), Wayfair

These jars will look nice in any kitchen. They can be labeled and displayed while securely storing snacks or other small items.

2. Johnstown Vivienne Coat Rack, $38 (usually $50), Wayfair

This modern and stylish coatrack will look great in an entryway or bedroom. It doesn't take up too much space and it will keep coats off the floor.

Target is offering deals on just about everything as well as free two-day shipping. Save up to 50 percent off electronics, toys, home goods and more.

1. Google Home Mini, $29 (usually $49), Target

The Google Home Mini is like having a personal assistant. You can use it get answers from Google about the weather, news, sports and more.

2. Hatchimals Colleggtibles 4 Pack, $8 (usually $10), Target

Know a kid who is still obsessed with Hatchimals? They'll love this stocking stuffer.

3. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera, $60 (usually $70), Target

This polaroid camera is great for saving memories! It's a really good gift for teens or young adults — they can capture fun times with friends and then hang the mini photos around their room.

4. Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker, $130 (usually $150), Target

This Fitbit has a stylish look to it, and it also keeps track of your heart rate, exercise, sleep and more. It's an awesome gift idea for someone who is into fitness.

