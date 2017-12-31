13 year-end deals that won't be around for long

share tweet pin email

Whether you're wondering what to do with those gift cards, didn't get everything on your list this year, or just want a little something to help you kick off the new year in style, post-holiday sales are often a great place to start.

We scoured some of our favorite sites for the biggest deals from your favorite brands.

From the half-off makeup palette that will help you achieve a warm glow to the $14 flannel sheets that will keep your body warm all night (and plenty of discounted home goods and toys along the way), read on for our favorite post-holiday sale items that are worth checking twice.

Power Elite Blender and Chopper, now $35 (normally $60), Wayfair

Wayfair is having an up to 70 percent off sale right now on just about everything on the site. From area rugs to bedding to wall art, if you need something for your home now's the time to buy it.

Select items, like this Hamilton Beach 12-cup coffee maker, are an extra 15 percent off with a special discount code.

Becca Après Ski Glow Collection: Eye Lights Palette, now $23 (normally $45), Sephora

Sephora is having a massive sale right now, offering up to 50 percent off holiday beauty staples and already-discounted gift sets. Among our top picks is this half-off palette from Becca, complete with seven satin and shimmer eye shadows, including two holiday exclusives (Toasted Marshmallow and Hot Cocoa). The other five shades were inspired by the brand’s cult-favorite highlighters, so they go on double-duty for accenting those cheek bones or making eyes pop.

Halogen Hooded Anorak With Faux Fur Trim, now $90 (normally $229), Nordstrom

Nordstrom is boasting up to 50 percent off clothing and accessories as part of its Half Yearly Sale, but we found some items that were discounted even higher. This cozy-chic cargo jacket from Halogen features a drawstring waist and belted cuffs for added insulation, along with a removable faux fur-trimmed hood for customizing your look, and is on sale for 60 percent off. Scoop it up in olive or black.

For more Half Yearly sale deals, check out this article on our favorite 17 items from Nordstrom's sale right now.

Imaginarium 72 Piece Big Mountain Train Set, now $37 (normally $50), Toys R Us

Toys R Us is offering deals on 1000's of items through Sunday as part of its After Christmas Clearance Blast. This exclusive 72-piece train set from Imaginarium, designed to help kids ages 3 and up develop their social skills through interactive play, is marked down from $50 and includes a storage bin for easy cleanup.

Bonus Tip: Toys R Us is now offering an additional 20 percent off online clearance items, bringing this train set down to $30 (includes free shipping; see site for coupon code).

Wondershop Flannel Sheet Set, now $21 (normally $30), Target

Target is helping you get the year off to a fresh start with up to 30 percent off of bedding purchases through Saturday. This flannel sheet set (a seasonal must!) in particular is marked down from $30 and comes in five different prints for mixing things up.

Bonus Tip: If you buy them online, you can score an additional 15 percent off (see site for coupon code).

Kids’ UGG Classic II Water Resistant Genuine Shearling Boot, now $55 (normally $110), Nordstrom

Keep your kids’ feet dry and warm with this water-resistant boot from UGG. Now 50 percent off, it’s lined with UGGpure foam (made of wool) for added comfort, and will go with all of their winter staples.

Exerpeutic Indoor Cycle Trainer with Computer Monitor, $190 (normally $350), Amazon

Amazon's lightning sales are going strong so make sure to bookmark this page and check in daily (er, hourly) for deals on everything from books to fitness watches.

Street Level Drawstring Faux Leather Bucket Bag, now $40 (normally $67), Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Bucket bags were huge this year, and they show no signs of slowing down in 2018. Tap into the trend with this pebbled faux fur find from Street Level (now 40 percent off), adorned with a drawstring and tassels for added flare. It’s also available in nude for those who tend to wear more earth tones.

Paderno World Cuisine 3-Blade Vegetable Slicer/Spiralizer, now $20 (normally $46), Amazon

Get a jumpstart on that New Year’s resolution to eat healthier with this three-blade slicer/spiralizer from Paderno World Cuisine (now 45 percent off), which can help you create vegetable or fruit noodle alternatives and beyond in a matter of seconds. The product has racked up thousands of positive reviews from consumers, along with an Amazon’s Choice label.

Cole Haan Vartan Sport Oxford Sneaker, now starting at $85 (normally $180), Nordstrom

Add a little prep to your step with this oxford sneaker from Cole Haan (now 50 percent off). Available in gray and tan, it’s dressy enough to wear with trousers, yet casual enough for everyday.

Clinique Great Skin Home & Away Set, now $50 (normally $66), Nordstrom

If you’re looking for steep discounts on luxury beauty, look no farther than Nordstrom, which is now featuring goods from Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Kiehl’s and beyond for up to 50 percent off. One of the items we’re most excited about is this jumbo-sized set from Philosophy, comprised of a Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel, Firming Body Emulsion and Eau de Toilette in the brand’s beloved Amazing Grace scent.

Bonus Tip: If you spend over $125 on beauty or fragrance online, you can also score a free 23-piece gift with purchase (check site for details).

VTech Go! Go! Smart Friends Enchanted Princess Palace Playset, now $38 (normally $55), Toys R Us

Turn your living room into an enchanted palace with this smart playset from VTech. It expands to over four feet and features five interactive magic point locations for watching aspects of Princess Darla and her surroundings come alive. It’s also compatible with other VTech playsets, such as Go! Go! Smart Wheels, Go! Go! Smart Animals and Go! Go! Smart Friends.

Bonus Tip: Score an additional 20% off online, bringing this playset down to $31 (includes free shipping; see site for coupon code).

Gap Textured Henley Mockneck Sweater in Cotton, now $30 (normally $60), Gap

Stock up on the essentials during Gap’s big winter sale event, offering up to 60% off hundreds of cold-weather clothing and accessories. This button-up mockneck sweater comes in several shades and has a five-star rating on the brand’s website.

Bonus Tip: As of publication, Gap.com was offering an additional 40% + 20% off, bringing the total down to $17 (see site for coupon codes).