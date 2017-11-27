From MacBooks to mattresses, these are the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

Ready, set, Amazon!
With Cyber Monday upon us, expect thousands of "Lightning Deals" on Amazon and the lowest prices ever on popular products like Fire HD 10 and Echo Dot. Amazon is also offering 40 percent off furniture, area rugs and mattresses, 30 percent off nursery items, 30 percent off beauty items and 60 percent off fashion boots and handbags. What a day!
Here are some of the savings we can all look forward to on the least-hated Monday of the year.
Oral-B Pro 7500, $100 (was $146), Amazon
LEGO Classic Creative Builder Box, $21 (normally $30), Amazon
Ancestry DNA Kit, $55 (was $99), Amazon
LG Electronics 55SJ8500 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV, $797 (was $1,600), Amazon
AHAVA Purifying Dead Sea Mud Mask, $15 (normally $31), Amazon
Infant Optics Video Baby Monitor, $123 (normally $230), Amazon
Echo Dot, $30 (was $50), Amazon
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, $300 (normally $350), Amazon
Kindle, $50 (was $80), Amazon
Kindle Unlimited Membership, 40 percent off, Amazon
Icebreaker 100% Merino Wool Leggings, $52 (normally $70), Amazon
Fire TV Stick, $25 (normally $40), Amazon
Apple MacBook 12' Notebook, $999 (normally $1,300), Amazon
Casper Sleep Mattress with 10 Year Warranty, $760 (normally $950), Amazon
AmazonFresh, save $25 on your first order of $100 or more with code FRESH25, Amazon
Mario Badescu Enzyme Set, $39 (normally $66), Amazon
Jenga GIANT, $119 (was $170), Amazon
Kurgo Loft Dog Jackets, $26 (normally $35), Amazon
Ergobaby Award-Winning Ergonomic Baby Carrier, $114 (normally $180), Amazon
PetSafe Dog Training Collars, 45 percent off, Amazon
Adidas Neo Lite Racer Sneaker, $38 (normally $65), Amazon
The Olive Oil Shoppe from Thoughtfully, $40 (was $100), Amazon
Vera Bradley Iconic Duffel, $46 (normally $98), Amazon
For more Cyber Monday deals, check out our comprehensive list of all deals across the internet!