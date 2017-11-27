From MacBooks to mattresses, these are the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

share tweet pin email

Ready, set, Amazon!

With Cyber Monday upon us, expect thousands of "Lightning Deals" on Amazon and the lowest prices ever on popular products like Fire HD 10 and Echo Dot. Amazon is also offering 40 percent off furniture, area rugs and mattresses, 30 percent off nursery items, 30 percent off beauty items and 60 percent off fashion boots and handbags. What a day!

Here are some of the savings we can all look forward to on the least-hated Monday of the year.

Oral-B Pro 7500, $100 (was $146), Amazon

Oral-B

LEGO Classic Creative Builder Box, $21 (normally $30), Amazon

Ancestry DNA Kit, $55 (was $99), Amazon

AncestryDNA

LG Electronics 55SJ8500 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV, $797 (was $1,600), Amazon

Amazon

AHAVA Purifying Dead Sea Mud Mask, $15 (normally $31), Amazon

Infant Optics Video Baby Monitor, $123 (normally $230), Amazon

Echo Dot, $30 (was $50), Amazon

Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, $300 (normally $350), Amazon

Kindle, $50 (was $80), Amazon

Amazon

Kindle Unlimited Membership, 40 percent off, Amazon

Amazon

Icebreaker 100% Merino Wool Leggings, $52 (normally $70), Amazon

Fire TV Stick, $25 (normally $40), Amazon

Amazon

Apple MacBook 12' Notebook, $999 (normally $1,300), Amazon

Casper Sleep Mattress with 10 Year Warranty, $760 (normally $950), Amazon

AmazonFresh, save $25 on your first order of $100 or more with code FRESH25, Amazon

wccftech.com

Mario Badescu Enzyme Set, $39 (normally $66), Amazon

Jenga GIANT, $119 (was $170), Amazon

Jenga

Kurgo Loft Dog Jackets, $26 (normally $35), Amazon

Amazon

Ergobaby Award-Winning Ergonomic Baby Carrier, $114 (normally $180), Amazon

PetSafe Dog Training Collars, 45 percent off, Amazon

Amazon

Adidas Neo Lite Racer Sneaker, $38 (normally $65), Amazon

The Olive Oil Shoppe from Thoughtfully, $40 (was $100), Amazon

Amazon

Vera Bradley Iconic Duffel, $46 (normally $98), Amazon

