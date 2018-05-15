Now, on the heels of her viral and unapologetic New York Times essay about being unashamed of wanting to be rich, Knoll is back with her second novel, "The Favorite Sister," out today.

“I was always ambitious,” she told Megyn Kelly TODAY. “What happened to me compounded that ambition that was already there.”

Knoll clearly knows her way around a good read. So we asked her to name her go-to books for spring and beyond.

1. Favorite book on her nightstand

"I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer," by Michelle McNamara. "It's so good," said Knoll. "And now it's even better because they caught the Golden State Killer."

2. Go-to summer beach read

"Anything by Emily Griffin. She has a new one coming out at the end of June that I can't wait for."

3. Best non-fiction narrative

"Educated" by Tara Westover. "It's an excellent story about a girl who grew up in poverty and overcame it to achieve great things."

4. Killer endorsement

"Sharp Objects" by Gillian Flynn. "It's so creepy. I love it. It's going to be an HBO series."

Paging all bookworms! Here are other must-reads to add to your summer reading list: