Shoppers, rejoice — Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is going on now and there are so many good deals to be had!

If you scored a little extra cash this Christmas or maybe didn't get something on your list, now's the time to shop for up to 50 percent off until January 2nd.

With hundreds of items available at reduced prices, the sale can be a bit overwhelming for anyone who isn't a seasoned shopping pro. So, with that in mind, we’ve pulled out the top styles, the major markdowns and the just plain have-to-have items for women, men, kids, home and beauty.

Hydrocotton Bath Towel, $23 (normally $30), Nordstrom

These bath towels are ultrasoft and ultra-absorbent. They come in 17 colors from yellow to navy and are guaranteed to match any bathroom in your house.

"Darth Vader and Family" Coloring Book, $9 (normally $15), Nordstrom

Color the galaxy with Darth Vader as he rules the Empire and keeps an eye on his rebellious kids, Luke and Leia.

Sole Society Vixen Bootie, $60 (normally $100), Nordstrom

With a low block heel and suede finish, these boots bring both fashion and function. They are available in five trendy colors and go perfectly with jeans, dresses and even leggings.

PJ Salvage Two-Piece Fitted Pajamas, $29 (normally $40), Nordstrom

Any kid is sure to have sweet dreams in these thermal printed pajamas that come in camo, skull and motorbike patterns.

Ravenna Set of 4 Champagne Flutes, $39 (normally $65), Nordstrom

These slender streamlined champagne flutes will add a touch of elegance to your next bash.

Street Level Faux Leather Buckle Tote, $50 (normally $84), Nordstrom

With slim handles that are long enough to be carried over your shoulder, this tote bag is the perfect accessory for winter trips and daily errands. It's roomy and comes with back zip-pockets to help corral those lipsticks, Kleenex and car toys.

Echo Touch Stretch Fleece Tech Gloves, $17 (normally $29), Nordstrom

These versatile gloves are incredibly warm and even work with your iPhone so they'll keep your fingers toasty while you text your friends. Now that's a win-win!

Real Simple Wrinkle Release Spray, $8 for two-pack (normally $14), Nordstrom

This natural, plant-based formula helps to reduce static cling and release wrinkles in woven and knit fabrics, leaving them looking good and smelling great.

Monogram Acacia Wood Cheese Board, $67 (normally $84), Nordstrom

Add a personalized touch to your next wine and cheese party with this monogrammed cheese board. It even comes with markers so you can label your cheeses for your guests.

Caslon Cocoon Knit Midi Cartigan, $35 (normally $59), Nordstrom

Wrap yourself up in this cozy, cotton-blend cardi featuring a drapey shawl collar and open front. It's perfect for layering on those cold winter nights.

Reima Loiste Water Repellent Hooded Down Jacket, $78 (normally $130), Nordstrom

We love the heart-shaped quilting on this little girl's down jacket from Reima. It has a water-repellent coating to keep her dry, as well as warm, in the winter months.

Monogram Herringbone Throw Blanket, $47 (normally $59), Nordstrom

A single initial monogram adds a custom touch to a fringe-trimmed throw that enhances the homey style of any space.

Nike Free RN 2 Running Shoe, $75 (normally $100),

This is Nike's newest iteration of their popular running shoe. The design is lightweight and low-profile for a sock-like fit.

Party On! Laquer Wooden Tray, $30 (normally $50), Nordstrom

This laquered tray is decorated with gold confetti and stamped with Party On! lettering. It's perfect for New Year's, birthday parties and really, any occasion. Use it to serve your guests drinks or as the base of a cheese board and you'll have them partying all night long!

NYDJ Ami Color Stretch Skinny Jeans, $57 (normally $114), Nordstrom

These uber-flattering jeans come in regular and petite sizes, and so many fun shades. Spice up your wardrobe with brown, red or grey!

Tassel Trim Knit Scarf, $13 (normally $26), Nordstrom

This rust-colored rib knit scarf is incredibly cozy, and the the tassels add a chic touch.

Zella All in Ankle Leggings, $45 (normally $75), Nordstrom

New year, new leggings? We couldn't agree more. This pair from Zella is flattering and works both as part of your exercise wardrobe and your winter wardrobe.