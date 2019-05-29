The panels are available in four different sizes and 20 different color options, so it should be easy to find one to coordinate with your room.

The curtains are designed to block sunlight, meaning you can enjoy some extra rest in the morning or avoid a glare while you're bingeing your favorite show.

Although they are not completely blackout (they don't have a lining or backing), they block out 99% of light, according to the brand. Plus, they're also supposed to reduce noise. Win-win!

People who have purchased them seem to be pretty impressed with the quality and results.

"They were much better than what I was expecting, especially for the price," one reviewer wrote. "They are thicker than I thought and have a soft sateen look."

Another customer shared, "Love my curtains! They block the light in the mornings great! The material is rich and of good quality."

They definitely sound worth the price to us!

