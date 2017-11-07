Taylor Swift's new townhouse is beyond our wildest dreams

Looks like Taylor Swift has a new blank space to play with when it comes to Manhattan real estate. The superstar singer just bought the property next door to her current residence in the Tribeca neighborhood for a whopping $18 million.
The 5,148-square-foot townhouse is chock full of amenities on the lower level, including a home theater, gym, spa and bar — which is perfect for hosting her squad on those famous girls’ nights.
Up the stainless steel stairs, you’ll find a gorgeous great room that’s well lit with natural light thanks to the large skylight above.
The sleek, contemporary kitchen is decked out in Miele & Gaggenau appliances, limestone heated floors, as well as Italian cabinetry.
Also on the first floor is a nanny/guest suite with its own private entrance.
On the second floor, there are two bedroom suites that feature custom closets, Italian limestone baths, a jet tub and waterfall showers.
There’s also access to a spacious planted terrace that is surrounded by Japanese paper glass walls — which is great for getting privacy when friends are cooking on the natural gas grill.
The third floor hosts the massive master suite which includes his-and-her walk-in closets and dressing rooms, a wet bar and a master bath furnished in limestone.
No word yet if Swift will be moving from her current 8,800-square-foot apartment into this one or combining the two properties into one gigantic New York City space. But either way, you can see more pictures of her new digs at Trulia.