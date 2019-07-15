TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

If you're looking for great deals, Amazon Prime Day isn't the only option. Target is offering "Deal Days" on the same dates — July 15-16 — with great deals across almost a dozen categories. Customers can order online, or pick up items in person for same-day savings.

Below, we've rounded up some of our top picks.

Target Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Update your kitchen with some of these appliances on sale.

This 1.2-liter air fryer is perfect for someone without a lot of storage space. Compact and easy to use, it's perfect for snacks and appetizers, and the dishwasher-safe parts make for a quick cleanup.

Bring your favorite coffee shop order home with this three-in-one machine from Delonghi. This gadget is not only easy to use and offers many options, it's also more than $70 off.

This slow cooker has several features — including searing, browning and sauteeing — and can be put in the oven if necessary. At 68% off, it's a worthy addition to your kitchen.

Target Deals on Vacuums

Save big on vacuums with these deals.

Save over $100 with this asthma- and allergy-friendly vacuum from Dyson. Perfect for microscopic dust and dirt, it's also great for pet hair.

Save big on this Wi-Fi-enabled remote vacuum. With a huge dustbin and plenty of suctioning ability, it makes even the biggest messes easy to clean.

Style

Add some extra flair to your look with these deals on popular products.

This non-invasive wrinkle solution is more than 25% off today only. Designed to directly target lines and wrinkles, it claims to leave behind visible improvement.

Create perfect, effortless curls with this rotating ceramic curler. With dual buttons to control direction, automatic shut-off and an easy-to-use digital display, this gadget can add more fun to your daily look.

Target Technology Deals

TVs and cellphones can be a little boring. These deals make it easy to try some unusual tech picks.

With an easy-to-mount design and an extremely smooth ride, this hoverboard is one of the safest options on the market.

If AirPods aren't your thing, try this set of wireless over-ear headphones from SkullCandy for $20 off.

You may not think of upgrading your computer mouse, but this gaming mouse could change your mind. Easy to use no matter what you're working on, it's half off today.

Target Deals on DNA and Genealogy Kits

DNA testing kits can provide you with plenty of information about your family and genetics.

Save 25% on 23andMe's personal ancestry and health kit. The included lab fee means you won't get any surprise charges, and in addition to the sale, those who use same-day order services can get a gift card for up to $10.

If you don't want the full results of a 23andMe kit, try something from Everly, which provides results for more specific inquiries. This sleep and stress test measures the daily changes in three key hormones.

Your metabolism affects everything from weight to energy levels, so keep an eye on it with this lab test from EverlyWell, which measures key hormones to calculate metabolic levels.

