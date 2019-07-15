Get the latest from TODAY

By Kerry Breen

If you're looking for great deals, Amazon Prime Day isn't the only option. Target is offering "Deal Days" on the same dates — July 15-16 — with great deals across almost a dozen categories. Customers can order online, or pick up items in person for same-day savings.

Below, we've rounded up some of our top picks.

Target Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Update your kitchen with some of these appliances on sale.

Dash 900W 1.2 L Compact Air Fryer

$29.99
$49.99

This 1.2-liter air fryer is perfect for someone without a lot of storage space. Compact and easy to use, it's perfect for snacks and appetizers, and the dishwasher-safe parts make for a quick cleanup.

Delonghi Combination Drip Coffee, Espresso, Cappuccino and Latte Maker

$125.97
$199.99

Bring your favorite coffee shop order home with this three-in-one machine from Delonghi. This gadget is not only easy to use and offers many options, it's also more than $70 off.

Calphalon Precision Control Slow Cooker

$49.99
$159.99

This slow cooker has several features — including searing, browning and sauteeing — and can be put in the oven if necessary. At 68% off, it's a worthy addition to your kitchen.

Target Deals on Vacuums

Save big on vacuums with these deals.

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Vacuum

$229.99
$349.99

Save over $100 with this asthma- and allergy-friendly vacuum from Dyson. Perfect for microscopic dust and dirt, it's also great for pet hair.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 with Wi-Fi RV851WV

$279.99
$449.99

Save big on this Wi-Fi-enabled remote vacuum. With a huge dustbin and plenty of suctioning ability, it makes even the biggest messes easy to clean.

Style

Add some extra flair to your look with these deals on popular products.

No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum

$29.99
$41.99

This non-invasive wrinkle solution is more than 25% off today only. Designed to directly target lines and wrinkles, it claims to leave behind visible improvement.

CHI Air Spin N' Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler

$69.99
$99.99

Create perfect, effortless curls with this rotating ceramic curler. With dual buttons to control direction, automatic shut-off and an easy-to-use digital display, this gadget can add more fun to your daily look.

Target Technology Deals

TVs and cellphones can be a little boring. These deals make it easy to try some unusual tech picks.

Razor Hovertrax 1.5

$170.00
$249.99

With an easy-to-mount design and an extremely smooth ride, this hoverboard is one of the safest options on the market.

Skullcandy Venue Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

$129.99
$148.99

If AirPods aren't your thing, try this set of wireless over-ear headphones from SkullCandy for $20 off.

Logitech G300s Gaming Mouse

$14.99
$29.99

You may not think of upgrading your computer mouse, but this gaming mouse could change your mind. Easy to use no matter what you're working on, it's half off today.

Target Deals on DNA and Genealogy Kits

DNA testing kits can provide you with plenty of information about your family and genetics.

23andMe Personal Ancestry & Health Kit

$149.99
$199.99

Save 25% on 23andMe's personal ancestry and health kit. The included lab fee means you won't get any surprise charges, and in addition to the sale, those who use same-day order services can get a gift card for up to $10.

EverlyWell Sleep & Stress Test

$187.49
$249.99

If you don't want the full results of a 23andMe kit, try something from Everly, which provides results for more specific inquiries. This sleep and stress test measures the daily changes in three key hormones.

EverlyWell Metabolism Test

$67.49
$89.99

Your metabolism affects everything from weight to energy levels, so keep an eye on it with this lab test from EverlyWell, which measures key hormones to calculate metabolic levels.

