Tarek El Moussa shares 3 simple tips to increase a home's curb appeal

HGTV star and "Flipping 101" host Tarek El Moussa stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Monday to talk about a few easy tricks anyone can try to immediately improve their home value. With more than 600 successful home renovations under his belt from "Flip or Flop," El Moussa has plenty of great advice for homeowners and home flippers.

1. Remove anything that doesn't work for you

His first simple tip for increasing curb appeal is to make sure to remove anything that isn't visually appealing.

"I always tell people the most important thing you need to use is your eyes," El Moussa said. "Visually, it looks bad. I would take down the fence, paint (the house)."