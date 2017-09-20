'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa shared a pic of the 'lowest point' of his life

share tweet pin email

"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa continues to reflect about “one of the absolutely lowest points of my life,” sharing a photo taken of him while he fought off some serious health problems.

El Moussa took to Instagram to post a photo of himself after battling two types of cancer and a serious back injury.

“NOT embarrassed to share!!! This was one of the absolute lowest points of my life!!” he wrote in the photo’s caption. “After beating cancer twice I had a horrific back injury. Over the course of 10 months I lost 50 pounds from all the pain meds which prevented me from wanting to eat and I was nauseous all the time.”

In 2013, the reality star was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after a viewer watching his HGTV show spotted a suspicious lump on his throat. El Moussa also was diagnosed with testicular cancer around the same time, he revealed earlier this year. Both cancers are in remission, he has said.

“I remember those days ... in this photo I'm pale white ... eyes are black ... and I was 169 pounds!!” he wrote of the photo. “My clothing didn't fit and it looks like I'm wearing drapes! This photo is a reminder than anything is possible with hope.”

El Moussa also took to Instagram earlier this year to share a photo of himself while he was ill and looked like “a skeleton” so that people would “truly understand how absolutely sick I was.”

El Moussa also had to overcome domestic drama in addition to his health battles. Last year, he and his wife and HGTV costar, Christina El Moussa, separated in a very public split. The pair continue to work on their renovation show, as well as raise their two young children.