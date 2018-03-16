Tarek El Moussa looks forward to 'new beginnings' in his gorgeous new home

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

He wasn’t even looking for a new home, but when Tarek El Moussa drove past a modern farmhouse-style property in Costa Mesa, California, he knew it was the one.

The 36-year-old “Flip or Flop” star shared the moment in a post on Instagram, saying that within hours of seeing the place in Orange County, he was writing an offer and negotiating the deal.

El Moussa related the purchase to a life lesson: “If you want something go get it, go after it and never quit,” he wrote in the caption.

And it’s easy to see why the real estate investor wanted this home. It has gorgeous curb appeal with a clean white exterior and bright red door, and the interior is just as sleek.

An open living area features a tall, vaulted ceiling with tons of natural light streaming in from the windows. Oversized glass doors open to the pool area to give the space an indoor/outdoor feel.