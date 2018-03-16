Tarek El Moussa looks forward to 'new beginnings' in his gorgeous new home

Get the latest from TODAY
He wasn’t even looking for a new home, but when Tarek El Moussa drove past a modern farmhouse-style property in Costa Mesa, California, he knew it was the one.
The 36-year-old “Flip or Flop” star shared the moment in a post on Instagram, saying that within hours of seeing the place in Orange County, he was writing an offer and negotiating the deal.
El Moussa related the purchase to a life lesson: “If you want something go get it, go after it and never quit,” he wrote in the caption.
And it’s easy to see why the real estate investor wanted this home. It has gorgeous curb appeal with a clean white exterior and bright red door, and the interior is just as sleek.
An open living area features a tall, vaulted ceiling with tons of natural light streaming in from the windows. Oversized glass doors open to the pool area to give the space an indoor/outdoor feel.
The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and a large island that adds extra prep space and room to dine. White marble subway tiles create the backsplash while a bronze range hood gives the room a pop of rustic charm.
The master suite is open and airy thanks to its vaulted ceiling and glass doors that open up directly to the pool area. There’s also a spa-like bathroom featuring a large soaking tub and glass shower.
In January, El Moussa finalized his divorce with his "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina El Moussa, and has been open about serious health problems including two types of cancer. In his Instagram post about the new house, he mentioned how excited he was about his “new beginnings.”
“Babies finally get a home with daddy!” he wrote, referring to his kids Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2. Before this purchase, El Moussa was living in a remodeled house, but it seems like this one is a place he's looking to put down roots.