The house Tarek and Christina El Moussa once shared is now on the market — just a few months after their divorce was finalized.

The "Flip or Flop" stars spent $1.5 million renovating the Yorba Linda, California, home, giving it a more personal touch than they would for their typical flip homes. The results are (unsurprisingly) impressive.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa's former house is on the market, and it's perfect for hosting. First Team/ Chad King

“I personally love the rustic glam look, so it has a lot of wood elements, rock and outdoor-looking pieces,” Christina told People in 2016. There’s also a glam side to it with plenty of chandeliers. “It has masculine and girly elements,” she said.

The 6,366-square-foot property has five bedrooms, nine baths, and is great for anyone who likes to host. Take a look at the outdoor amenities, including a deluxe backyard.

One of the house's signature amenities is in the backyard — the heated saltwater pool. First Team/ Chad King

A sparkling pool featuring waterfalls, a slide, a grotto and torches is the highlight of the house. The outdoor pavilion also includes an outdoor kitchen, barbecue pit, ice maker, two refrigerators, wine storage, a beer tap, heat lamps and a cozy outdoor fireplace.

With its kitchen and lounge area by the pool, the outdoor pavilion is great for entertaining! First Team/ Chad King

And just in case the pool doesn't offer enough recreation, there’s also a putting green to play some golf with friends and family.

Like golf? Then you'll love the home. There's a putting green outside. First Team/ Chad King

Inside, past the towering entry, you’ll find a large open family area complete with bi-fold doors that make indoor-outdoor living a breeze.

The spacious family room looks out on the backyard. First Team/ Chad King

The kitchen, featuring marble countertops and dark wood cabinets, includes top-notch appliances, a double refrigerator and a large wine unit.

A gorgeous chandelier hangs above the breakfast table. First Team/ Chad King

A formal dining room is decked out with stone floors, brick walls and a gorgeous chandelier.

The dining room features exposed brick and a classic winding staircase. First Team/ Chad King

There’s a movie theater to enjoy when you want to relax.

The home theater is a great place to have a family movie night or hang out with friends. First Team/ Chad King

And there's a private gym for when you're feeling active.

According to the listing, the gym could be converted back into two additional bedrooms. First Team/ Chad King

When you need to retreat, the master suite is the place to be. It features a fireplace, soaking tub and walk-in closets.

The master bedroom includes a fireplace to cozy up next to. First Team/ Chad King

The suite's bathroom has a chandelier of its own.

Besides a large bathtub and plenty of mirror space, the master bathroom has a chandelier! First Team/ Chad King

Of course all of these luxury details come at a cost. The home’s price tag is just under $3 million.

Want to dream more about the property? See more pictures at the listing.