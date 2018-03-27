Get the latest from TODAY
The house Tarek and Christina El Moussa once shared is now on the market — just a few months after their divorce was finalized.
The "Flip or Flop" stars spent $1.5 million renovating the Yorba Linda, California, home, giving it a more personal touch than they would for their typical flip homes. The results are (unsurprisingly) impressive.
“I personally love the rustic glam look, so it has a lot of wood elements, rock and outdoor-looking pieces,” Christina told People in 2016. There’s also a glam side to it with plenty of chandeliers. “It has masculine and girly elements,” she said.
The 6,366-square-foot property has five bedrooms, nine baths, and is great for anyone who likes to host. Take a look at the outdoor amenities, including a deluxe backyard.
A sparkling pool featuring waterfalls, a slide, a grotto and torches is the highlight of the house. The outdoor pavilion also includes an outdoor kitchen, barbecue pit, ice maker, two refrigerators, wine storage, a beer tap, heat lamps and a cozy outdoor fireplace.
And just in case the pool doesn't offer enough recreation, there’s also a putting green to play some golf with friends and family.
Inside, past the towering entry, you’ll find a large open family area complete with bi-fold doors that make indoor-outdoor living a breeze.
The kitchen, featuring marble countertops and dark wood cabinets, includes top-notch appliances, a double refrigerator and a large wine unit.
A formal dining room is decked out with stone floors, brick walls and a gorgeous chandelier.
There’s a movie theater to enjoy when you want to relax.
And there's a private gym for when you're feeling active.
When you need to retreat, the master suite is the place to be. It features a fireplace, soaking tub and walk-in closets.
The suite's bathroom has a chandelier of its own.
Of course all of these luxury details come at a cost. The home’s price tag is just under $3 million.
Want to dream more about the property? See more pictures at the listing.