Tarek, Christina El Moussa come together to celebrate daughter's 7th birthday

Christina and Tarek El Moussa called off their marriage last December — but between working together on their HGTV show "Flip or Flop" and raising their two children, of whom they share joint custody, the El Moussas remain very much in each other's lives.
A new chapter apart didn't stop these loving parents from coming together to celebrate their daughter's 7th birthday on Friday.
"Happy 7th Birthday #TaylorReese," Christina, 34, captioned a photo of the three posing with doughnuts and balloons. "Smart, Fun, Funny, Sassy, Sweet and Beautiful. Taylor you are the most amazing little girl and I'm so lucky to be your mama."
Tarek, 36, posted the same photo, writing, "Happy 7th B-Day to my BIG girl!!!! UGH she's growing so fast!!!"
He added, "I was so excited when mommy brought donuts to class....than realized she didn't have enough for me."
It was no big deal — Tarek and Taylor had already celebrated the night before, when Taylor's doting dad treated her to a "date night."
He even brought her flowers!
"I can't believe my baby girl turns 7 tomorrow," Tarek wrote on the photo set, which includes a few shots with his son Brayden, 2. "LOL she said 'Daddy you better dress up fancy' ... OMG I'm obsessed with this girl!"
Too funny! Sounds like her mom's "sassy" description was right on the money.
According to Christina, Taylor is coping well with the divorce. “One day, as I was driving [Taylor] to an appointment, she said, 'I don't need to go to therapy anymore, I think you and Daddy are happier apart, and I don't really need to talk about it anymore,'" El Moussa told Good Housekeeping in August. "She's very open and honest with her feelings."
Her parents' commitment to teamwork — both on and off screen — can't hurt.
Happy birthday, Taylor! Sending our best wishes to this whole family.