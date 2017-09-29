It’s got stunning Moorish architecture and exquisite views of downtown Los Angeles, but the thing that really makes "Empire" star Taraji P. Henson’s Hollywood Hills home even more impressive is its private salon.
The beauty room, which features built-in cabinetry, a salon chair and a bathroom with a shampoo bowl, was converted from one of the home’s four bedrooms.
And while the actress probably got some good use out of it to prep for all her red carpet events, a lucky new owner will get to experience the comfort of primping at home. The property is currently for sale for $2.675 million.
Besides the salon, the home also has other luxurious features that her famous character Cookie Lyon would love. There’s a custom media room, a wine cellar that holds 600 bottles and an atrium with a large Buddha for when you need a Zen moment.
The home features high ceilings and rich wooden floors, along with three fireplaces and multicolored Moroccan chandeliers on the balcony areas.
In the gourmet kitchen, you’ll find a large island, custom wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
Outside, there’s a relaxing sitting area and a hot tub overlooking the bright lights of city.
As great as this property is, this isn’t the first time Henson has attempted to put it on the market. Back in 2015, she tried to sell it for $3.25 million but was unsuccessful in finding a buyer. Perhaps the second time’s the charm!
