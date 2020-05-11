For even more space, there's a small, two-story guest house with a full kitchen and two bathrooms, decorated with the bright colors and detailed patterns that define the rest of the property.

A cozy guest house provides even more room for visitors. Cameron Carothers

Of course, there's more to the home than standard living spaces and cozy bedrooms. The custom-built estate also features a home gym and movie theater room, perfect for catching up on Hollywood's biggest flicks.