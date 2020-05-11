Kelly Clarkson is putting her Los Angeles mansion on the market!
The singer and television host is listing her eight-bedroom home for $9,995,000. The roomy estate features a seamless open floor plan, two-floor guest house, outdoor pizza oven and more. A listing for the property, provided by co-listing agents Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende, calls the home a "modern architectural marvel" that combines "art, design and functionality."
There's nothing that can't be made in the giant kitchen, which features three islands, a La Cornue range, two dishwashers and state of the art appliances. The area also has a large breakfast nook, perfect for family dining, and a wine cellar. Bold colors make the rustic decor pop!
Immediately next to the kitchen is the home's living room, which includes a large fireplace and spacious shelving and display units. The common living spaces also include a smaller sitting room with its own fireplace and an elegant dining room.
The house is full of delightful decorative touches, like dramatically patterned bathrooms and geometric accents in the master bedroom. Other common spaces feature plenty of bright colors and bold patterns, and while the house will be sold unfurnished, the unique architectural details will stay.
Right off the master bedroom is a fashionista's dream: a gigantic walk-in closet with plenty of storage and shelving, glamorous lighting, and space for even a celebrity's wardrobe. The giant storage trunks in the middle of the room leave plenty of space for laying out ensembles.
The master suite also has its own lounge area and private patio, perfect for lounging peacefully under the sunny California skies. High-pitched ceilings throughout the suite make it feel even more spacious.
The rest of the home is equally luxurious with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The other bedrooms are roomy and well-lit with plenty of space for friends, family and more. Each bedroom appears to have its own private bathroom and a unique design style.
For children, like Clarkson's five-year-old daughter River Rose and four-year-old son Remington Alexander, there's a delightful playroom, including a gigantic storage closet, plenty of room for games, and access to the property's "park-like" grounds.
For even more space, there's a small, two-story guest house with a full kitchen and two bathrooms, decorated with the bright colors and detailed patterns that define the rest of the property.
Of course, there's more to the home than standard living spaces and cozy bedrooms. The custom-built estate also features a home gym and movie theater room, perfect for catching up on Hollywood's biggest flicks.
As if the interior wasn't enough, there's also plenty of room outside for entertaining.
A gigantic outdoor area includes a built-in lounge, fire pit, and fully-equipped kitchen with its own pizza oven.
There's also a beautiful, in-ground pool, which can be lit from within for late-night swims! A hot tub is also located in the corner, perfect for an at-home spa day.
Other photos of the luxurious outdoor space show several lounging areas, including a cabana and lounge chairs, and emphasize the lush greenery that surrounds the custom-designed home.