Selena Gomez's former California home is for sale — see inside!

When you’re ready, come and get it — Selena Gomez’s former Calabasas home is for sale for a cool $6.599 million.

Rapper French Montana purchased the home from Gomez in 2016, and is now selling it for $6.599 million. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

Rapper French Montana, who purchased the property from the popstar in 2016 for $3.3 million, has listed the home. Located in the exclusive Mureau Estates gated community, the mansion is situated on three acres, and has five bedrooms and six bathrooms in the main house.

The entryway is jaw-dropping. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The property also features a guesthouse with a state of the art $400,000 recording studio.

Sing your favorite songs in the recording studio. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The exterior of the main home is reminiscent of many sprawling homes in Gomez’s native Texas, with a combination of neutral stone and stucco. The foyer has a neutral tile floor, which leads to the home’s walk-in wine cellar and a view of the grand staircase.

The wine cellar Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

A dining room down the hall feels intimate with a cozy fireplace.

The dining room has one of the home's five fireplaces. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

The great room features high ceilings and a two-story wall of windows.

The great room Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

In the informal living area, you'll find an open concept layout and a kitchen that boasts high-end appliances, a full bar, an oversized island and an elegant breakfast nook. The room is awash with natural light thanks to windows on virtually every wall.

The kitchen features high-end appliances, a chef's island, breakfast nook area, full bar and large pantry. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

On the other side of the main floor is the master suite, offering enough space for a king-sized bed, a sitting area and plenty of room to primp at a vanity.

The master bedroom Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

There's also a luxurious, neutral-toned master bathroom, featuring a garden tub that sits near the double-sided fireplace, double vanities, an enclosed shower and a master closet that is larger than life.

The master bath features a spa like bath and steam shower. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

In true California spirit, the living space continues outdoors with a courtyard perfect for outdoor dining, a swimming pool, spa and an outdoor kitchen complete with a brick pizza oven.

The backyard comes with a cabana, Viking outdoor kitchen and brick pizza oven. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

There's also a pool and spa. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

This story was originally published November 18, 2015.