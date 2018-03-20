The 'Steel Magnolias' house is a charming B&B (and Shelby's room is most popular)

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a perfect place to sip sweet tea and gossip with girlfriends.

This bed-and-breakfast in Natchitoches, Louisiana, was used as the fictional home of the Eatentons in the 1989 film “Steel Magnolias,” and its full of charm — just like the movie and its characters.

Rooms start around $200 a night at the Steel Magnolia House. Courtesy of Steel Magnolia House

While the Steel Magnolia House has been a B&B since 2014, the property recently got a publicity boost thanks to a feature in Southern Living.

Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Daryl Hannah and Dolly Parton starred in the 1989 film. Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

The 5,900-square-foot home, which was built around 1841, hasn’t changed much since its role in the movie, owner Dan Dyess told TODAY.

A quintessential Southern front porch features a row of wooden rocking chairs, and live oak trees are scattered around the estate. If you show up during the spring, you’ll probably also spot blooming wisterias, azaleas, camellias and, of course, magnolias.