Steals and Deals for the perfect day at the beach

$16 (original price $47.90-$51), Penguin Random House

Penguin Random House is offering 3 book-sets of their great summer reads. Whether you like women's fiction, thrillers, mystery, historical or inspirational stories -- there will be something for you. Pick from 8 different New York Times best-selling authors: Liane Moriarty, Jojo Moyes, Nora Roberts, Jo Nesbo, Tana French, Stieg Larsson. Relax and unwind at the beach, by the pool or on vacation with a great story.

Percent discount: Up to 69 percent off

Original price: $47.90-$51

Shipping cost: $6.95

All orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No exchanges or returns.

$29 (original price $89.99), Gabba Goods

Gabba Goods is offering their Bluetooth flame speaker with a 5-foot portable Tiki pole. The Bluetooth technology allows you to connect wirelessly to your phone or tablet. It has 96 LED lights, HD sound effect for sharp audio, up to 5 hours of playtime music and is water resistant.

Percent discount: 68 percent off

Original price: $89.99

Shipping cost: $7.95

$32 (original price $116), Nine Space

The Nine Space Deck Beach Set includes their top selling deck beach towel and a matching tote bag which provides reliable storage of all your essentials. The beach towel dimensions are "50x70" and are available in the following six colors: Red, grey, blue, and cantaloupe.

Percent discount: 72 percent off

Original price: $116

Shipping cost: $9.50

$21 (original price $48), BKR

bkr is the beauty essential that will change the way you hydrate forever. The original (and by far most chic) glass water bottle, they’re covered in soft silicone and make drinking water a joy. The 1 litter size is great for your desk at the office or by your side at yoga or pilates. This is the perfect, most chic way to stay hydrated so you can glow within. Loved by celebrities, fashion brands, and beauty insiders alike, it's also sustainable and eco-friendly. Choose from 10 different colors.

Percent discount: 56 percent off

Original price: $48.00

Shipping cost: $6.95

$25 (original price $85), PoolCandy

Get ready to sparkle with the ultimate pool floats from PoolCandy to celebrate summer fun in the sun!

Each Pool Party pack comes with 5 inflatable pool accessories that are filled with color changing holographic Glitter to get your party started. They are available in your choice of 3 different glitter colors: Gold, Silver and Pink!

Included in the pack is:

Glitter Beach Ball: Add some glitter effect to your next party! Shine bright and sparkle with PoolCandy's fabulous glitter filled jumbo sized beach ball that will catch everyone's eye.

Glitter Drink Floats: Enjoy your refreshments at the beach or in the pool with style! Our glitter drink floats will hold a can, bottle or even a 16 oz. plastic cup without tipping over. It’s both convenient and trendy!

Glitter Giant Super Noodle: Our giant super noodle is a show stopper! Standing at 6 ft. tall, it has amazing optical effects when the sun hits all the glitter inside.

Glitter Jumbo Pool Tube 48”: Our 48" Glitter tube is made of heavy duty PVC that is strong enough to hold up 250 lbs. This Instagram-worthy pool float is the perfect summer swim accessory!

Percent discount: 70 percent off

Original price: $85.00

Shipping cost: $9.99

