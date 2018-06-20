Steals and Deals to get you ready for summer entertaining

The exclusive deals to TODAY viewers will last about 24 hours, but check the specific retailers’ sites for specific terms and conditions. Due to an overwhelming response, some of these products’ sites may experience technical difficulties. Each company is working on resolving their technical issues. Check back here for more information on other ways to purchase them.

Use discount code SUMMER for all deals!

------------------------------------------------------------------

$19 (original price $49) with code SUMMER, Beach Road Designs

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

The beach sheet is a lightweight, packable alternative to the bulky beach blanket or extra towel one takes to the beach. Each sheet comes individually packaged in a drawstring bag that matches the sheet inside. It's a 100 percent cotton sheet, heavier than a bed linen, but packs up smaller than a hand towel.

Percent discount: 61 percent off

Original price: $49

Shipping cost: $6.25

All orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No exchanges or returns.

Have a question? Email team@beach-road-designs.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

$16 (original price $64 - $72) with code SUMMER, Xela Aroma

Choose from 10 bright and fresh fragrances available in 14 ounce soy blend candle or 200 milliliter reed diffuser. Mix and match your favorites to create your own home fragrance set.

Percent discount: Up to 78 percent off

Original price: $64 - $72

Shipping cost: $10 per set, $2 each additional set

Fragrance Options include:

French lavender

Sparkling citrus

White linen

Sandalwood

Fresh tuberose

Gardenia

Orange blossom

Verbena

Red currant

Vanilla latte

All orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No exchanges or returns.

Have a question? Email info@xelaaroma.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

$106.98 (original price $259.99 - $279.99) with code SUMMER, Knork

It has probably never occurred to you that your silverware could be better. That’s where we come in with flatware designed for how you naturally eat. This insanely awesome, redesigned flatware concept lives up to the hype.

Each and every piece in Knork’s arsenal has that patented and ergonomic design, and the weight, feel and balance all work together to create a top-notch line of flatware that one becomes so accustomed to after just one use.

18 piece titanium complete set in matte black or copper: The set will include Knork's six piece bouillon, six piece modern iced teaspoon and three piece XL hostess (soup ladle, casserole server, pasta server) and three piece serving set (serving spoon, meat knork, slotted spoon).

22 piece flatware set titanium coated in matte black or copper: The set will include Knork's 20 piece service for four and two serving pieces (slotted spoon and serving spoon).

Original 51 piece matte: Service for eight Includes: eight dinner knork, salad knork, place knife, place spoon and teaspoon, and four matte iced teaspoons and includes 5 piece serving set, and two pakkawood paring knives.

Percent discount: Up to 60 percent off

Original price: $259.99 - $279.99

Shipping cost: $11.95

All orders will ship within five to 12 business days. All sales are final. No exchanges or returns unless the product is defective.

Have a question? Email email@knork.net.

------------------------------------------------------------------

$20 (original price $54.98) with code SUMMER, Primula

Primula is offering a two piece set: Burke cold brew coffee maker plus a cold brew and travel 20 ounce bottle. The Burke cold brew coffee maker makes 38 ounces of smooth, rich cold brew coffee. The cold brew and travel bottle with neoprene sleeve is the easiest and quickest way to make cold brew coffee and perfect for hiking, biking, traveling by car or even train. It can refrigerated for up to 14 days. Both the coffee maker and bottle are made of temperature safe glass and are dishwasher safe.

Percent discount: Up to 64 percent off

Original price: $54.98

Shipping cost: $7.95

All orders will ship within two weeks. All sales are final. No exchanges or returns.

Have a question? Email info@primula-deals.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------

$34.50 (original price $99.50) with code SUMMER, Gustus Vitae

Gustus Vitae, known for their world class spices and salts, is offering the ultimate grilling and cooking companion! This 10 piece gourmet BBQ salts and seasoning set is all you need for summer grilling and year round cooking! The 10 artesian small-batch, non-GMO project verified spice blends are hand-crafted in California and come in unique magnetic tins that will stick to any metal surface like your grill, oven or fridge. You can also use the salts as a drink rim for margaritas, cocktails and beers. All of the following 10 tins are included in the collection: Garlic pepper rub, Montreal steak, natural smoked sea salt, ancho chile sea salt, taste of Cajun, taste of Jamaica, crush red pepper flakes, red cayenne sea salt, sriracha sea salt and chipotle sea salt.

Percent discount: 65 percent off

Original price: $99.50

Shipping cost: $9.99

All orders will ship within one week. All sales are final. No exchanges or returns.

------------------------------------------------------------------

To get more deals, follow our new Facebook page, Shop TODAY for daily deals offered exclusively to our Facebook followers! Whether shopping for your home, your kids or yourself, Shop TODAY will help you discover the best products and sales online.

*IMPORTANT EDITOR'S NOTE*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

For more items to get you ready for summer, check out these swimsuits for under $100 and maxi dresses to beat the heat.

Happy shopping!