You’re probably already familiar with the Goodyear Blimp — it’s an iconic sight in the sky during marquee sports and entertainment events, and it's been providing aerial coverage since 1955.
But now, things are about to get really interesting. For the first time ever, you’ll have the chance to stay overnight in the famous airship.
Beginning Oct. 15, it will be listed on Airbnb for a very limited time and you’ll have the opportunity to book one of three nights it’ll be available: Oct. 22, 23 or 24.
If you do get lucky and snag a night, you and a guest will get to have a sleepover in the blimp’s gondola, which is decked out in blue and gold furniture and decor. And if you can’t sleep on flights, don’t worry. The blimp will be stationed at its hangar in Mogadore, Ohio, which is the size of 2.6 football fields.
Before you retire for the evening, though, you can have a tailgate party at the hangar with up to four friends.
The space will have a lounge to watch some classic college football games, and there’s also a lakefront spot where you can fire up the grill, play some cornhole and enjoy the view.
Plus, you’ll score tickets to the Notre Dame vs. Michigan game on Oct. 26 where the blimp will be soaring through the air, and you can wave at it and say, “Hey, we know each other!”
Interested in trying your luck at this experience of a lifetime? The booking opportunities will roll out throughout the day on Oct. 15 at airbnb.com/blimp. In honor of the 150th anniversary of college football, each booking is priced at $150 a night, plus taxes and fees.