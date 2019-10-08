You’re probably already familiar with the Goodyear Blimp — it’s an iconic sight in the sky during marquee sports and entertainment events, and it's been providing aerial coverage since 1955.

But now, things are about to get really interesting. For the first time ever, you’ll have the chance to stay overnight in the famous airship.

Beginning Oct. 15, it will be listed on Airbnb for a very limited time and you’ll have the opportunity to book one of three nights it’ll be available: Oct. 22, 23 or 24.