Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 9, 2015, 7:17 PM GMT / Updated March 14, 2019, 6:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Karen B. Gibbs

The ultimate cleaning task is cleaning the closet, but it doesn't have to feel like such a pain!

Whether you have 15 minutes, 30 minutes or an hour, Molly Maid president Meg Roberts is breaking down every room in your home so you can get the job done.

(Check out her tips for the kitchen, the bathroom and the bedroom, too!)

Want more great tips delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for TODAY's Everyday Solutions newsletter!

If you have 15 minutes, choose one of the following:

Give it a quick sweep. Working on only one shelf at a time, tidy the closet. Refold items that need it, keep like items together, place items you no longer want or use in a donation bag.

Working on only one shelf at a time, tidy the closet. Refold items that need it, keep like items together, place items you no longer want or use in a donation bag. Match shoes into pairs. If those shoes are scattered throughout the space, take a few minutes to match them back up.

If you have 30 minutes, choose one from above and one of the following:

Reorganize. Make the most of hanging space. Fold clothes that don’t really need to be on hangers (jeans, sweaters, pajamas, etc.).

Make the most of hanging space. Fold clothes that don’t really need to be on hangers (jeans, sweaters, pajamas, etc.). Take a look at the linen closet (if applicable). Remove linens from closet, one shelf at a time. Wipe shelf with microfiber cloth.

If you have 60 minutes, choose two from above and one of the following:

Dust. Dust the entire closet from top to bottom, from shelves to baseboards, especially the cobwebs in the corners.

Dust the entire closet from top to bottom, from shelves to baseboards, especially the cobwebs in the corners. Remove smudges and scuffs. Take a look at the door. If there are marks, grab a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser to remove them.

Take a look at the door. If there are marks, grab a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser to remove them. Vacuum floor.

Remove and clean the light fixture.

Organize smaller items. Place smaller articles, such as scarves or gloves, on shelves or in bins to keep them together.

This article was originally published on April 9, 2015.