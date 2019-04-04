Get the latest from TODAY
The sun is shining, the flowers are blooming ... and the dust is gathering. That means it's time for spring cleaning, but don't worry: TODAY Home is with you every step of the way.
Whether you have 15 minutes, 30 minutes or an hour, Molly Maid president Meg Roberts is breaking down every room in your home so you can get the job done and do more enjoyable things instead (basically anything else).
Use this handy guide to clean the items in your bathroom. Just click on the circles to see the item and click "read more" to see the full story.
If you have 15 minutes, choose one of the following:
- Mirrors: Spray and wipe down all of your mirrors. For non-smearing glass cleaner, try this DIY solution.
- Floors: Give those floors a quick clean with a broom or vacuum. Check out these suggestions for cleaning rugs and carpets the right way.
- Toilet: Take a few minutes to get that porcelain throne shining. Spray the toilet seat, lid, rim and base with equal parts vinegar and water. Allow the solution to sit for a few minutes, then wipe clean with a microfiber cloth, starting with the lid and working down to the base. Sprinkle inside the toilet bowl with baking soda. Scrub with a toilet brush and flush.
If you have 30 minutes, choose one from above and one from the following:
- Drawers and cabinets: Remove everything from the drawers, tossing outdated and empty product containers. Next, vacuum drawers and cabinets. Wipe out the drawers and cabinets with a clean, dampened microfiber cloth. Air dry. Replace items in a more organized way, using plastic containers for small items like hair ties, lip gloss, eyelash curlers, etc. and larger bins to corral cleaning products.
- Shower curtain: Place in the washer with a large towel for scrubbing action and a small amount of laundry detergent. Hang to dry or pop it into the dryer for a few minutes.
- Shower walls and fixtures: Fill a spray bottle with equal parts vinegar and hot water. Spray shower/tub walls and fixtures, then allow solution to sit for a few minutes. Scrub shower/tub walls and fixtures with a hard-bristle brush, then rinse. Wipe clean with a cloth.
If you have 60 minutes, choose two from above and one from the following:
- Vent fan covers: Clean vent fan covers at least once a year. Turn off power at the circuit breaker and remove the cover. Fill a small bucket with warm water and a few squirts of dish soap and let the fan cover soak for 10 minutes. Scrub with a sponge and air dry on a towel.
- Shower head: To remove mineral build-up, fill a quart-size plastic bag with one cup of vinegar. Fasten around shower head with a rubber band and allow to sit overnight. Remove bag in the morning and rinse shower head.
- Grout: Spray grout with water. Wearing gloves, make a paste of oxygen bleach and water. Spread along the wet grout. If the grout seems particularly stained, mix the oxygen bleach with lemon juice instead of water. Allow the paste to remain on the grout for 15 minutes. Scrub with an old toothbrush or grout brush and rinse. This is a natural whitener that will leave grout sparkling clean.
Want to clean the rest of your house? Check out our interactive spring cleaning guide.
Graphics by Jovanna Tosello.
This article was originally published on April, 7, 2015.