Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 7, 2015, 4:03 PM GMT / Updated April 4, 2019, 8:49 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Karen B. Gibbs

The sun is shining, the flowers are blooming ... and the dust is gathering. That means it's time for spring cleaning, but don't worry: TODAY Home is with you every step of the way.

Whether you have 15 minutes, 30 minutes or an hour, Molly Maid president Meg Roberts is breaking down every room in your home so you can get the job done and do more enjoyable things instead (basically anything else).

Use this handy guide to clean the items in your bathroom. Just click on the circles to see the item and click "read more" to see the full story.