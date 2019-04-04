Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 13, 2017, 4:23 PM GMT / Updated April 4, 2019, 7:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Jen Hunter

Welcome to spring cleaning season! It's that glorious time of year when you finally get to throw open your windows to let in the bright spring sunlight ... but then you notice the layer of dust and grime that's been building up in your home all winter. Don’t panic! TODAY Home is here to help you tackle that cleaning to-do list.

We know you don’t want to spend those first nice spring days inside with a scrub brush, so we’re officially giving you permission to spread out the cleaning chores. Dedicating just a few hours once a week is the way to go. Simply clean one room at a time and, in a month, your whole house will be refreshed and spring ready.

Use this handy guide to clean the items in your bathroom. Just click on the circles to see the item and click "read more" to see the full story.