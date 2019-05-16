Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 16, 2019, 4:09 PM UTC By Alyssa Newcomb

Stop right now, thank you very much. This may just be the world's most perfect Airbnb — if you're a Spice Girls fan.

The famous Spice Bus from the 1997 movie "Spice World" has been turned into a hotel listing on Airbnb, giving every superfan the chance to live like Posh, Scary, Ginger, Baby and Sporty Spice.

Suzanne Godley, who listed the bus on the home-renting website, said her "greatest love" is the Spice Girls, after her partner and children.

"When my boss mentioned that he was considering buying the Spice Bus I was desperate to be a part of its renovation. We’ve worked hard over the past few months to turn the bus into a home, in keeping with its legacy, and I’m so excited to open it up to the public with the support of Airbnb," she said in a statement.

In the movie "Spice World," the girl group spent much of their time on this tour bus. AP

While the outside of the bus still has its iconic Union Jack paint job, the inside has been completely revamped.

There's a neon yellow "Girl Power" sign in the living room area, along with Union Jack cushions that would make the British singers proud.