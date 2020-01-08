Sophia Bush is selling the cool Chicago penthouse she owned and lived in while starring in “Chicago P.D.” And from the pictures, you can tell the actress has a knack for interior design.

In fact, this apartment inspired Bush to start her own design consulting firm, Filles de Rincón, with friend and designer Lauren McGrady, according to an interview with Elle Decor. The two worked together to create the chic, industrial look seen here.