Sophia Bush is selling her Chicago penthouse for $2.1 million.
Sophia Bush Chicago penthouse
This apartment inspired the actress to partner with a friend and launch a design consulting firm.Amy Sussman / Getty Images

By Julie Pennell

Sophia Bush is selling the cool Chicago penthouse she owned and lived in while starring in “Chicago P.D.” And from the pictures, you can tell the actress has a knack for interior design.

In fact, this apartment inspired Bush to start her own design consulting firm, Filles de Rincón, with friend and designer Lauren McGrady, according to an interview with Elle Decor. The two worked together to create the chic, industrial look seen here.

Sophia Bush is selling her Chicago penthouse for $2.1 million.Courtesy of Vincent Anzalone

“When I walked into a 3,400-square-foot apartment with a chef’s kitchen and this massive entertaining space and a roof deck, I just about fell over,” Bush told the magazine, adding that she spent a year figuring out what needed to be changed to make it feel more like home.

The large open living room is perfect for entertaining with plenty of space to move around, lots of natural light and one of the coolest floating staircases we’ve ever seen.

"The stairs now are floating — it lets so much light in and looks really architectural," Bush told Elle Decor.Courtesy of Vincent Anzalone

Tall ceilings give the space an airy feel, while a fireplace warms things up, making the room feel more cozy and intimate.

The fireplace warms up the space.Courtesy of Vincent Anzalone

In the bold kitchen, you’ll find blue cabinets, white marble countertops and a long center island. There’s also an industrial Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer and wine cooler.

We love this bold color!Courtesy of Vincent Anzalone

Next to the kitchen, there’s a large breakfast nook that looks like a great place to enjoy a morning coffee.

The breakfast nookCourtesy of Vincent Anzalone

The home features three bedrooms, including a very spacious master suite.

The master bedroom is huge!Courtesy of Vincent Anzalone

It’s got a massive bathroom as well, featuring a sleek jumbo shower and marble tub.

There's lots of room to relax in the master bathroom.Courtesy of Vincent Anzalone

The other two bathrooms are unique as well.

One features a custom-designed floor made of green tiles, which was inspired by a café in Paris that Bush came across in her travels.

"This green tile feels really alive and brings in natural color when there is none in the winter in a place like Chicago," Bush told Elle Decor.Courtesy of Vincent Anzalone

The third bathroom, which is decked out in black-patterned wallpaper, looks like a powder room, but there’s a hidden door that reveals the shower.

When the shower door is closed, it's basically hidden!Courtesy of Vincent Anzalone

A giant private roof deck rounds out the home’s coveted features.

The penthouse also has a giant private roof deck.Courtesy of Vincent Anzalone

The current asking price for the penthouse is $2.1 million. See more photos at the listing from Vincent Anzalone of Dream Town Realty.

Julie Pennell