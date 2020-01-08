Sophia Bush is selling the cool Chicago penthouse she owned and lived in while starring in “Chicago P.D.” And from the pictures, you can tell the actress has a knack for interior design.
In fact, this apartment inspired Bush to start her own design consulting firm, Filles de Rincón, with friend and designer Lauren McGrady, according to an interview with Elle Decor. The two worked together to create the chic, industrial look seen here.
“When I walked into a 3,400-square-foot apartment with a chef’s kitchen and this massive entertaining space and a roof deck, I just about fell over,” Bush told the magazine, adding that she spent a year figuring out what needed to be changed to make it feel more like home.
The large open living room is perfect for entertaining with plenty of space to move around, lots of natural light and one of the coolest floating staircases we’ve ever seen.
Tall ceilings give the space an airy feel, while a fireplace warms things up, making the room feel more cozy and intimate.
In the bold kitchen, you’ll find blue cabinets, white marble countertops and a long center island. There’s also an industrial Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer and wine cooler.
Next to the kitchen, there’s a large breakfast nook that looks like a great place to enjoy a morning coffee.
The home features three bedrooms, including a very spacious master suite.
The other two bathrooms are unique as well.
One features a custom-designed floor made of green tiles, which was inspired by a café in Paris that Bush came across in her travels.
The third bathroom, which is decked out in black-patterned wallpaper, looks like a powder room, but there’s a hidden door that reveals the shower.
A giant private roof deck rounds out the home’s coveted features.
The current asking price for the penthouse is $2.1 million. See more photos at the listing from Vincent Anzalone of Dream Town Realty.