One of the coolest features in her New York City abode has to be her shoe wall, which she estimates to hold close to 200 pairs. “I’m a big shoe person,” she told the publication.

To make more space for her clothes and accessories, Charnas converted the home’s fourth bedroom into a massive, organized storage and office space.

Working with interior designer Hilary Matt, Charnas opted for pops of color in the apartment to complement her favored neutral palette.

Charnas poses in the dining area with her daughters Ruby and Esme. Max Burkhalter/ Architectural Digest

For example, the dining area features a set of electric blue dining chairs by Milo Baughman and rainbow-hued art that hangs against the backdrop of the off-white walls.

In the kitchen, a sleek white island, clean cabinets and stainless steel appliances make up the space that Charnas says is a popular hangout spot for the family, which includes her husband, Brandon Charnas, and daughters Ruby, 3, and Esme, 1.