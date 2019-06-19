She’s known for her awesome style, so it’s no surprise that Something Navy creator Arielle Charnas has a beautifully decorated house — and a sweet closet to boot.
The fashion influencer, whose clothing line with Nordstrom was the store’s most successful launch ever, showed off her traditional-yet-modern Manhattan apartment in a new feature for Architectural Digest.
One of the coolest features in her New York City abode has to be her shoe wall, which she estimates to hold close to 200 pairs. “I’m a big shoe person,” she told the publication.
To make more space for her clothes and accessories, Charnas converted the home’s fourth bedroom into a massive, organized storage and office space.
Working with interior designer Hilary Matt, Charnas opted for pops of color in the apartment to complement her favored neutral palette.
For example, the dining area features a set of electric blue dining chairs by Milo Baughman and rainbow-hued art that hangs against the backdrop of the off-white walls.
In the kitchen, a sleek white island, clean cabinets and stainless steel appliances make up the space that Charnas says is a popular hangout spot for the family, which includes her husband, Brandon Charnas, and daughters Ruby, 3, and Esme, 1.
“The girls love eggplant Parmesan, angel hair pasta with garlic and oil, and, of course, macaroni and cheese,” she said to the magazine.
But her personal favorite room has to be the master bedroom that features wallpaper by Phillip Jeffries and a chrome, four-poster bed from Bernhardt.
“I grew up in Long Island and it feels like it's part of the house where I grew up,” she explained of the room, which has a palette of grays, blacks and whites.
To see more of her stunning space, check out the full feature at ArchDigest.com.