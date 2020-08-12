This perplexing 'skinny house' is going viral for its weirdly thin shape

Houses come in all shapes and sizes, but most of us have never seen something quite like the "skinny house" in Deerfield, Illinois.

The unconventional home, which recently sold for $260,000, is going viral after one TikTok user introduced social media users to its unique design.

Known to locals as the Pie House, the two-bedroom home measures just 3 feet wide on one of its sides, and at first glance, it'll make you scratch your head in amazement. And that's exactly what TikTok user @eli.korn_ did as he posed in front of it.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In the short clip, he briefly tours the home's slim exterior, which left TikTok users with a lot of unanswered questions.

"How does someone live there?" one commented while another wrote, "But like...how do the stairs work? Are they just an entire corner? Are they spiral? is it just a LADDER?"

The TikTok quickly went viral and amassed more than 1.2 million views and nearly 5,000 comments.