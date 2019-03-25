Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 25, 2019, 5:11 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

In less than two weeks, TODAY will bid a tearful farewell to longtime anchor Kathie Lee Gifford as she leaves the show to pursue other projects. While none of us are ready to say goodbye, at least we've got some Kathie Lee and Hoda memorabilia to keep the memories alive.

To celebrate, the NBC Store is currently offering a “Last Call” sale on Kathie Lee and Hoda branded products. Now through April 7, all KLGH-themed items are 10 percent off with the code LASTCALL.

So grab your mason jars and tote bags before it's too late, and don't forget to snag a wine glass! Here are five of our favorite things from the sale.

1. TODAY KLG and Hoda Wine Glass Set, $31, NBC Store

This set of two wine glasses is a best-seller at the NBC Store — and with good reason! A full glass of wine has become a staple on the show and what better way to celebrate our favorite ladies than with a pair of glasses dedicated to Kathie Lee and Hoda.

2. TODAY KLG and Hoda Ceramic Coffee Mug, $15, NBC Store

If you prefer coffee in the morning, this adorable coffee mug is just what you need. It features the recognizable logo and will surely brighten up any morning routine.

3. TODAY KLG and Hoda Bundle, $47, NBC Store

This bundle is perfect for the ultimate show fans. It comes with a KLG and Hoda stemless wine glass set, plus a double-sided ornament. If you grab the set now, you'll have the perfect gift for the Kathie Lee to your Hoda come holiday season.

4. TODAY Personalized KLG and Hoda Stemless Wine Glass, $16, NBC Store

Feel like part of the show with your very own personalized wine glass! Just enter your name and you'll receive a custom-engraved stemless wine glass. And for those who prefer a wine glass with a stem, we've got those, too.

5. TODAY KLG and Hoda Stainless Steel Bottle Opener, $12, NBC Store

Wine may be the drink of choice for Kathie Lee and Hoda, but this little trinket is the perfect way to celebrate the show if you're more of a beer gal. You'll be reminded of your favorite anchors every time you crack open a cold one.

