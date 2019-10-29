Sheryl Crow doesn’t just collect Grammys. The 57-year-old musician also loves to gather antiques for her home, a process she calls “junking.”
“I’m definitely a collector of oddball antiques, to my 9-year-old (Levi’s) dismay,” Crow told Architectural Digest in a new feature. “'Mom, why do we have to have all these weird things in our house?' Portraits of dead people, these Santas, which are these wood-carved angels and portraits. I’ve scaled it back some — I’m their creepy mom."
But whatever her sons think of her decor choices, Crow has undeniably created a warm and eclectic place for her family to hang out in the sprawling Nashville compound they call home.
“All the bedrooms are upstairs, and the large basement is a fantastic playroom,” she said. “The house does not feel ostentatious. There might be rooms that are more formal, but we use every inch of the house.”
The formal living room is a perfect example of how Crow pairs old and new in the space: a damaged oil painting hangs above a new leather couch she found at West Elm.
The den is where the family hangs out the most, according to Crow. A table features a “W” for Crow's son Wyatt, 12, and an “L” for her son Levi, 9. “There is also an open hand which I feel is very symbolic of our way of living,” she said.
Almost every room leads outside to the 50-acre property. “And for me, raising two boys, my main objective is for them to be more outside than inside, more in nature than into electronics.”
A 10-stall barn and working stables were added to the property, as well as a recording studio with a saloon. Crow calls the studio, which she recorded her last three records in, “a really vibe-y room.”
There’s also a small “old-school” church on the property that Crow said she uses for reflection and meditation.