Sheryl Crow doesn’t just collect Grammys. The 57-year-old musician also loves to gather antiques for her home, a process she calls “junking.”

“I’m definitely a collector of oddball antiques, to my 9-year-old (Levi’s) dismay,” Crow told Architectural Digest in a new feature. “'Mom, why do we have to have all these weird things in our house?' Portraits of dead people, these Santas, which are these wood-carved angels and portraits. I’ve scaled it back some — I’m their creepy mom."

Sheryl Crow poses on a leather couch in the home's formal living room. Leslee Mitchell/ ArchDigest.com

But whatever her sons think of her decor choices, Crow has undeniably created a warm and eclectic place for her family to hang out in the sprawling Nashville compound they call home.

“All the bedrooms are upstairs, and the large basement is a fantastic playroom,” she said. “The house does not feel ostentatious. There might be rooms that are more formal, but we use every inch of the house.”

The formal living room is a perfect example of how Crow pairs old and new in the space: a damaged oil painting hangs above a new leather couch she found at West Elm.