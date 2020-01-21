Shaun White's beachfront home has gold medal-worthy views

He may be a famous snowboarder, but Shaun White has a home fit for a California surfer.
The Olympic gold medalist has recently listed his Malibu property, and it’s got some of the most amazing views of the ocean and palm trees. It's surely a warm retreat from the cold and snowy scenes he's used to.
The craftsman compound, which was built in 1948, features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and about 2,000 square feet, all sitting on one acre of land.
Shaun White on how skateboarder Tony Hawk inspires himJuly 23, 201903:01
A sleek pool in the backyard is the highlight of home with tranquil ocean views to match. There’s also a covered terrace and built-in barbecue that are perfect for entertaining guests.
Inside, you’ll find a bright and airy open-concept living area, complete with hardwood floors, a warm fireplace and walls of windows.
The dining area opens out onto the terrace for those days and nights you’d rather opt for an alfresco meal.
A gourmet kitchen features clean white cabinets contrasted with dark countertops and a subway tile backsplash. And instead of an island, your friends and family can plop down at the built-in breakfast nook to keep you company while you cook.
For more entertaining space, you can gather downstairs in the family room, which has doors that open up to create an indoor/outdoor living vibe. Can’t you just feel the breeze?
All of the bedrooms also open directly onto the outdoor spaces.
And when you want some relaxing times while indoors, you can head to the master bathroom, which has a cozy tub and separate glass shower.
Want to live the gold-medal lifestyle? It’ll cost you. White’s home is currently on the market for $10.995 million. But with views like that, it’s almost priceless.
See more photos at the listing from Aaron Kirman of Compass.