Shaun White's beachfront home has gold medal-worthy views

He may be a famous snowboarder, but Shaun White has a home fit for a California surfer.

The Olympic gold medalist has recently listed his Malibu property, and it’s got some of the most amazing views of the ocean and palm trees. It's surely a warm retreat from the cold and snowy scenes he's used to.

The craftsman compound, which was built in 1948, features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and about 2,000 square feet, all sitting on one acre of land.

A sleek pool in the backyard is the highlight of home with tranquil ocean views to match. There’s also a covered terrace and built-in barbecue that are perfect for entertaining guests.