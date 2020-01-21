Want to join our Read With Jenna conversation LIVE? Submit your question here!

Shaun White's beachfront home has gold medal-worthy views

See inside the Malibu house he's selling for $10.995 million.
Shaun White house
Shaun White is selling his Malibu home for $10.995 million.Matthew Momberger & Mike Helfrich, courtesy of Compass

By Julie Pennell
By Julie Pennell

He may be a famous snowboarder, but Shaun White has a home fit for a California surfer.

The Olympic gold medalist has recently listed his Malibu property, and it’s got some of the most amazing views of the ocean and palm trees. It's surely a warm retreat from the cold and snowy scenes he's used to.

The craftsman compound, which was built in 1948, features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and about 2,000 square feet, all sitting on one acre of land.

A sleek pool in the backyard is the highlight of home with tranquil ocean views to match. There’s also a covered terrace and built-in barbecue that are perfect for entertaining guests.

No snow here!Matthew Momberger & Mike Helfrich, courtesy of Compass

Inside, you’ll find a bright and airy open-concept living area, complete with hardwood floors, a warm fireplace and walls of windows.

It's so sunny inside!Matthew Momberger & Mike Helfrich, courtesy of Compass

The dining area opens out onto the terrace for those days and nights you’d rather opt for an alfresco meal.

You can dine indoors or outdoors.Matthew Momberger & Mike Helfrich, courtesy of Compass

A gourmet kitchen features clean white cabinets contrasted with dark countertops and a subway tile backsplash. And instead of an island, your friends and family can plop down at the built-in breakfast nook to keep you company while you cook.

That window seat looks so inviting.Matthew Momberger & Mike Helfrich, courtesy of Compass

For more entertaining space, you can gather downstairs in the family room, which has doors that open up to create an indoor/outdoor living vibe. Can’t you just feel the breeze?

The lower level family roomMatthew Momberger & Mike Helfrich, courtesy of Compass

All of the bedrooms also open directly onto the outdoor spaces.

The home has three bedrooms, all with direct access to outdoor spaces.Matthew Momberger & Mike Helfrich, courtesy of Compass

And when you want some relaxing times while indoors, you can head to the master bathroom, which has a cozy tub and separate glass shower.

The bathroom feels so tranquil.Matthew Momberger & Mike Helfrich, courtesy of Compass

Want to live the gold-medal lifestyle? It’ll cost you. White’s home is currently on the market for $10.995 million. But with views like that, it’s almost priceless.

See more photos at the listing from Aaron Kirman of Compass.

Julie Pennell