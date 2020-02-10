Shaquille O'Neal is selling his $2.5 million mansion with a little help from Instagram

Justin Bieber isn’t the only celebrity using Instagram to sell his home.
Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal put out a sales pitch to his 15.4 million followers in hopes that someone will snatch up his $2.5 million mansion in Bell Canyon, California.
“It’s in a premier cul-da-sac offering privacy,” he wrote in the Instagram post caption, which features a video tour of the home. “It’s an open floor plan with a two story foyer leading to a formal living room with vaulted beam ceilings off a formal living room with porcelain flooring and chef’s kitchen.”
The home is full of luxury details and bright, open views with plenty of sunlight streaming in.
The kitchen boasts marble countertops, custom white cabinets, a large center island and stainless steel appliances. It also opens up to a family / media room where you and your loved ones could curl up and watch a movie or, of course, a basketball game.
In total, the home has five bedrooms, including an upstairs master suite that includes, not one, but two walk-in closets, a fireplace, Jacuzzi and rain bath shower.
There are five bathrooms in the house.
Outside, you’ll find a nice little oasis in the backyard complete with a private pool and spa, lounge area and a fire pit.
“The house is walking distance from the community center, state of the art gym and tennis courts,” O’Neal wrote on Instagram.
He also said serious potential buyers could send an email to Sellingbellcanyon@gmail.com for more information. Or you can check out the full listing from Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegfried of The Agency.