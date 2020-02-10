Shaquille O'Neal is selling his $2.5 million mansion with a little help from Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Justin Bieber isn’t the only celebrity using Instagram to sell his home.

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal put out a sales pitch to his 15.4 million followers in hopes that someone will snatch up his $2.5 million mansion in Bell Canyon, California.

“It’s in a premier cul-da-sac offering privacy,” he wrote in the Instagram post caption, which features a video tour of the home. “It’s an open floor plan with a two story foyer leading to a formal living room with vaulted beam ceilings off a formal living room with porcelain flooring and chef’s kitchen.”