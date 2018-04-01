Shakira's Miami Beach mansion has a dance studio and hookah lounge

Get the latest from TODAY
Serious question: If someone practices their dance moves in the same home gym where Shakira practiced her moves, will they get hips that don’t lie, too?
Some lucky person will soon find out. The Grammy Award-winning singer just put her sleek Miami Beach mansion on the market for $11.648 million, and while that price tag may seem steep, the 20,726-square-foot home looks like it’d be worth it.
The six bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom waterfront property features minimalist interiors with some exotic touches such as bone inlaid pieces, handmade decorative mirrors and Venetian plastered walls.
The bright white living room is flooded with natural light from the large windows and opens to the chic dining area. Gorgeous area rugs are spread out over the wood floors, which were imported from Spain.
In the clean, white kitchen, a large island provides extra space for seating and there’s a breakfast nook that looks out onto lush greenery outside.
The Colombian singer also infused traces of her Lebanese heritage by setting up a cozy hookah lounge in the den.
Other entertainment options in the house include the fancy media room and sparkling swimming pool.
And of course, we can’t forget the exercise room, which features a mirror so you can practice shaking your hips like Shakira whenever, wherever.
But when it’s time for business, there’s an office you can work in. It currently houses Shakira’s numerous music awards, which unfortunately won’t be coming with the place — you can put your own trophies there instead.
Fun fact: The property is listed by Shakira’s brother Antonio Mebarak, along with Ana Lourdes Martinez, both agents at Douglas Elliman. See more pictures of the paradise here.