Shakira's Miami Beach mansion has a dance studio and hookah lounge

See inside Shakira's sleek Miami Beach mansion, which is currently for sale.
by Julie Pennell / / Source: TODAY
Shakira home
Shakira's Miami mansion is equal parts sleek and cozy.Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Serious question: If someone practices their dance moves in the same home gym where Shakira practiced her moves, will they get hips that don’t lie, too?

Some lucky person will soon find out. The Grammy Award-winning singer just put her sleek Miami Beach mansion on the market for $11.648 million, and while that price tag may seem steep, the 20,726-square-foot home looks like it’d be worth it.

Shakira Miami Beach house
This is what an $11.6 million house looks like.Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The six bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom waterfront property features minimalist interiors with some exotic touches such as bone inlaid pieces, handmade decorative mirrors and Venetian plastered walls.

The bright white living room is flooded with natural light from the large windows and opens to the chic dining area. Gorgeous area rugs are spread out over the wood floors, which were imported from Spain.

Shakira Miami Beach house
The bright Miami Beach sun floods into the living room.Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Shakira Miami Beach house
Shakira favored a minimalist look for her dining room.Douglas Elliman Real Estate

In the clean, white kitchen, a large island provides extra space for seating and there’s a breakfast nook that looks out onto lush greenery outside.

Shakira Miami Beach house
The island and breakfast nook have plenty of seating space.Douglas Elliman
Shakira Miami Beach house
The kitchen also features two large wine refrigerators.Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The Colombian singer also infused traces of her Lebanese heritage by setting up a cozy hookah lounge in the den.

Shakira Miami Beach house
Shakira turned her den into a hookah loungeDouglas Elliman Real Estate

Other entertainment options in the house include the fancy media room and sparkling swimming pool.

Shakira Miami Beach houseaki
The media room has plenty of space for lounging.Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Shakira Miami Beach house
Care for a dip in the pool?Douglas Elliman Real Estate

And of course, we can’t forget the exercise room, which features a mirror so you can practice shaking your hips like Shakira whenever, wherever.

Shakira Miami Beach house
The exercise room features a mirrored wall to practice dance moves.Douglas Elliman Real Estate

But when it’s time for business, there’s an office you can work in. It currently houses Shakira’s numerous music awards, which unfortunately won’t be coming with the place — you can put your own trophies there instead.

Shakira Miami Beach house
We spy Shakira's many music awards.Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Shakira Miami Beach house
The master bedroom features a Venetian plastered wall.Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Fun fact: The property is listed by Shakira’s brother Antonio Mebarak, along with Ana Lourdes Martinez, both agents at Douglas Elliman. See more pictures of the paradise here.

