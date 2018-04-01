Shakira's Miami Beach mansion has a dance studio and hookah lounge

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Serious question: If someone practices their dance moves in the same home gym where Shakira practiced her moves, will they get hips that don’t lie, too?

Some lucky person will soon find out. The Grammy Award-winning singer just put her sleek Miami Beach mansion on the market for $11.648 million, and while that price tag may seem steep, the 20,726-square-foot home looks like it’d be worth it.

This is what an $11.6 million house looks like. Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The six bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom waterfront property features minimalist interiors with some exotic touches such as bone inlaid pieces, handmade decorative mirrors and Venetian plastered walls.