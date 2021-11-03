Grab a cosmo and pack your bags! Airbnb lists Carrie Bradshaw's NYC apartment

Who hasn’t dreamed about spending the night in Carrie Bradshaw’s luxurious New York City apartment?

Now, thanks to Airbnb, some lucky "Sex and the City" fans can stay in a re-creation of the glamorous Manhattan brownstone before the premiere of "And Just Like That...," the highly anticipated sequel series.

The apartment will only be available for two one-night stays Nov. 12 and 13, for just $23 a night. Interested fans can request to book beginning Monday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. ET on Airbnb's site.

Enjoy a one-night stay in this re-creation of Carrie's apartment. Kate Glicksberg for Airbnb

Of course, it wouldn't be "Sex and the City" without a greeting from Carrie herself: The lucky, selected guests will be welcomed with a video message from Sarah Jessica Parker, and a "narration reminiscent of each episode's thought-provoking intro," according to a press release.

The re-created apartment will also include Carrie's iconic closet, which houses her famous tutu and plenty of shoes.

Guests will also receive a complimentary styling session and photo shoot so that they can channel their inner fashion stars and enjoy cosmopolitans, the show's quintessential cocktail, during a brunch in Chelsea.

It wouldn't be Carrie Bradshaw's apartment without a walk-in closet! Kate Glicksberg for Airbnb

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy,” said Parker in a statement. “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time."

Parker also wrote about the experience on Instagram and shared a photo of herself in the apartment, along with some beautiful images showing what guests can expect to see during their stays.

"It's delightful to be in such a familiar space, and we think you'll love the reminders of Carrie you will find scattered throughout," Parker wrote. "So go see what’s hanging in that closet, try your hand at a little writing, and absolutely have a Cosmo."

Bradshaw said that she was excited for fans to get to visit Carrie's world. Tara Rice for Airbnb

It's not the first time Parker has returned to her fictional home: In June, she strolled down Perry Street, where exterior shots of Carrie's apartment were filmed.

"And Just Like That...," an HBO Max original series, will premiere on the streaming service in December. The series will star Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, though former "Sex and the City" actor Kim Cattrall will not return as Samantha Jones.

The 10-episode series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate life and love in New York City in their 50s.

