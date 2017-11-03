share tweet pin email

There’s no tennis court (much to our surprise), but there's an incredible gym in the house Serena Williams has owned since 2006.

Getty Images

The MLS/ Trulia

The gym, while spacious, isn’t anything too elaborate — just a perfect place for a quick workout. But the rest of the home, which Williams has recently listed for sale at $12 million, is a luxurious place to recharge with some pretty sweet amenities.

The MLS/ Trulia

Built in 1935, the 6,101-square-foot traditional home is located on 2.7 acres of lush land in the Stone Canyon area of Bel Air. A long, covered walkway guides guests to the house, which is perfect for entertaining.

The MLS/ Trulia

A large living room is flooded with natural light thanks to a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows. The home features tile floors and recessed lighting, although there are plenty of chandeliers throughout as well.

The MLS/ Trulia

The inviting kitchen features dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. We imagine Williams whipped up some healthy treats in there to keep her energy up.

The MLS/ Trulia

And when she needed to wind down, we bet she hung out in the gorgeous master suite that features a luxurious bathroom complete with a stand-alone shower and clawfoot bathtub.

The MLS/ Trulia

In total, the home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There’s also a private salon and bar area.

Outside, there’s a sparkling swimming pool where Williams could stay active and a lounge area where she could entertain friends and family.

The MLS/ Trulia

This home will soon have a new owner while Williams and her family move on to something new. She and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, just purchased a $6.7 million newly-built five-bed, seven-bath home in Beverly Hills.

Interestingly enough, the new place doesn’t have a tennis court either — perhaps she wants keep her home and work life separate?

