March 19, 2019, 2:53 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Actress Selma Blair wears black leather during the day, but she sleeps in brightly colored Lilly Pulitzer pajamas at night. Her style is what she calls “preppy punk,” and it extends past her wardrobe and into her home decor.

Selma Blair poses with her pup Pippa in her living room. Bethany Nauert/ ArchDigest.com

In a new interview with ArchDigest.com, Blair showed off her gorgeous Los Angeles home, and shared how it’s not just a house — it’s an uplifting place where she finds joys on the hard days living with her recently diagnosed multiple sclerosis.

Her bedroom is where she finds daily inspiration, thanks to a navy damask-patterned wallpaper. “I guess they’re technically fans, but to me they’re spades,” she told the website. “It’s my way of saying like, ‘I’ve got this in spades. We’re cool.’”