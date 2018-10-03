See the 'Will & Grace' apartment if Jack, Karen or Grace were decorating

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Technically, Will Truman’s apartment on NBC’s “Will & Grace” got a few small updates when the show came back for a season nine reboot last year, but one design company had another take — imagining if the characters Jack McFarland, Karen Walker or Grace Adler took over.

Online interior decorating service Modsy (that has created modern designs for the apartments on "Friends," "Sex and the City" and "Seinfeld") redecorated Will’s (Eric McCormack) masculine New York City apartment according to each of his friends’ different styles.

Jack McFarland

Jack (Sean Hayes) would probably go bold, the Modsy team predicts, based on his original apartment design. They painted the walls a fun green hue called “Steamed Spinach” from Benjamin Moore and brought in an aqua version of his Swan chair.