See 'The Simpsons' living room decked out in 6 modern decor styles

"The Simpsons’" living room is one of the most iconic in television history, and while the colorful cartoon space has remained simple and familiar through the years, one company gave it a modern makeover.

HomeAdvisor, a digital marketplace that connects homeowners with home-improvement professionals, teamed up with NeoMam Studios to re-imagine "The Simpsons" most famous room in six different home decor styles.

From a cool industrial look to the ever-popular mid-century modern decor scheme, see how the iconic room looks with a trendy interior transformation (bonus points if you can spot Santa's Little Helper and the can of Duff beer).

Industrial