March 20, 2019, 9:32 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Let’s face it, corporate offices can be a little sterile sometimes. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have a chic and cozy space.

Case in point, Sheinelle Jones, co-host of the TODAY 3rd Hour, just revealed her updated office in an Instagram post and it feels more like a sophisticated penthouse.

Sheinelle’s friend and designer Francesco Bilotto helped her create the glam yet comfy room, and he shared tips with TODAY Home so others can get the look.

Use pieces that serve a dual purpose

When you have a small space like an office, one of best ways to get the most bang for your buck is to use pieces that have a double purpose, explained Bilotto. “The benches were a great investment because they are also storage pieces,” he said. Sheinelle can lift up the upholstered seat and store things like handbags, shoes, etc. And it makes for a comfortable seating arrangement, especially since a bulky sofa or loveseat would have crowded the room.

The mirror hanging above the bench also serves another purpose, providing shelving for things like knickknacks and picture frames.

Go with neutral colors

One of Bilotto’s best tips is to work with the room you have. A corporate office will most likely be painted in neutral colors already, so Bilotto leaned into that clean aesthetic. For Sheinelle’s office, they went with a combination of off-white, black and gray. “There are also pops of metallic,” he said of the lamp and bar cart which holds her coffee machine.

Skip the bulletin board

“Who needs a bulletin board?” he said, adding that it can just create the look of a lot of clutter. “Treat the bulletin board like a piece to hang art,” he suggested. One of his favorite places to find art is Arts & Artisans. A contemporary black-and-white piece hangs above Sheinelle’s desk now.

Another tip he has is to choose the best picture of your kids or family instead of having a bunch all over the room. It may be hard, but it’ll also help cut down on the clutter.

Use your own lighting

We can probably all agree that overhead lights in offices can be a little harsh. He found a cool tabletop chandelier for Sheinelle’s office that not only gives the room a warm glow, but makes it look unique and glam.

Shop smart

Sheinelle gushed over Bilotto’s budget savviness. “You know friends who can run into Marshalls or Homegoods or go to Wayfair & create magic on a budget?” she wrote on Instagram. “That’s his gift.”

Bilotto said he loves to shop online for everything, because you can see all the measurements right there on the page. Wayfair also has a “view in room” feature on the app that lets you see the furniture in your space. “That was helpful to speed up the process,” he said.

Another tip he has is to shop your home for things like pillows, throw blankets or even furniture. “Maybe you already have some of the things you need,” he said. And if you don’t, maybe someone else does. One of his favorite ways to find used decor is through the app OfferUp.

Sheinelle is obviously a fan of her new digs, praising Bilotto for all his help. “I’m thankful to have talented friends!” she said.

And we’re thankful for all his tips, too!