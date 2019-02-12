Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 12, 2019, 9:17 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Let’s face it: When you have kids, they tend to take over your house. One family in Rocklin, California, even gave up their dining room to create a playroom for their two little ones. And after seeing the results, we’re tempted to do the same thing!

Rebecca Plumb of Studio Plumb Interior Design transformed the room for her clients, who wanted the conversion to include an area for their two kids to play, a place for the parents to relax and plenty of storage for toys.