Pearl, 3, is one lucky little girl. She’s got the cutest playhouse on the block.

Chelsea Hill of St. Petersburg, Florida, wanted to give her daughter an epic birthday present, and she found the perfect idea when she scored an old wooden playhouse from a neighbor for just $20.

Before: It was definitely a fixer-upper. Chelsea Hill Styles

“It was in very used condition,” Hill told TODAY Home. “The door was falling off, the sides weren’t all painted and the kitchen utensils were worn and needed cleaning.” But she also knew it had tons of potential.

Hill got to work and started renovating the playhouse to make it feel more modern and fun. She painted the exterior with some leftover blue paint she already had on hand and used a crisp white paint for the trim and flower boxes.

It's amazing what paint can do! Chelsea Hill Styles

“I really fell in love with it once it was painted,” she said. “And I knew it would just make all of the small details like the planter boxes, lighting and seating shine.”

To give the phone, sink, stove and doorknob an update, Hill spray-painted them gold. And to add a special touch, she polished and hung up an old bell that her grandmother had used to signal her kids dinner was ready.

Her grandmother used to ring this bell to call her kids to dinner. Chelsea Hill Styles

After adding the finishing touches of extended shelves and an outdoor, solar-powered lantern light, Hill completed the look by surrounding the playhouse with pretty landscaping.

The extended sides give more room to play. Chelsea Hill Styles

The final result, which cost just $63, is definitely Pearl-approved. “I love how prideful she feels having a space that is her own, and I love that I could create it for her out of something someone was just going to get rid of,” Hill said.

Of course, Hill said she wished she could have one for herself. “The little girl in me is dying for my own," she wrote on her blog. "A house with no bills??! How awesome does that sound!”

We could live here! Chelsea Hill Styles

See more pictures and how she did it at Hill’s blog, Chelsea Hill Styles.