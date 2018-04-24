See this nursery go from dull to delightful after a major makeover

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

When Kimberly and Adam Weinstein set about creating a room for their two young daughters, they knew they wanted it to be as bright and fun as it was functional.

As a busy marketing consultant at Facebook, Kimberly Weinstein decided she could use a little help figuring out how to re-work the nursery in her Los Angeles home — especially when it came to the furniture layout. Weinstein worked with Lauren Krieger, an interior designer, who rearranged the layout so there wouldn't be any wasted space.

The room needed some work to become a beautiful nursery. Dustin Walker for Hutch

"The biggest concern when prepping the nursery was the architecture of the room itself," Weinstein told TODAY Home. "There’s very little wall space ... (which) left limited options to place furniture around the room, and with nearly every inch of wall space utilized, we didn’t want the room to feel overrun with big clunky pieces."

Weinstein also wanted to keep the space from looking too young so that her daughters, August, 3, and Zoe, 1, could continue to enjoy it as they grow up.