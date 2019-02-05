Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 5, 2019, 6:26 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

This is exactly how we’d picture a makeup tycoon’s house to look like.

Kylie Jenner, 21, showed off her Hidden Hills home in the March issue of Architectural Digest and it’s creative and beautiful with a dash of sparkle.

“I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling,” Jenner told the magazine. “Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!”

Kylie Jenner gives a tour of her house in the March 2019 issue of Architectural Digest. Architectural Digest

She worked with designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to create her dream home — fit for a young almost-billionaire.

Bullard’s design-scheme for the Los Angeles home is equal parts sparkle and sumptuous.

“The look is glamorous but totally inviting,” he said in the magazine. “Kylie loves to have people over, and there’s nothing so precious that you can’t stand, jump, or dance on it.”

Last summer, we got a peek into her amazing purse closet when she gave a video tour via YouTube. She’s also got a glam room with pink stylist chairs sitting on a fluffy rug and a vanity that rivals even the most luxurious salons.

“My closets and glam room are very personal to me, even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes,” Jenner said. “I spend a lot of time in those rooms, so we had to make sure they were perfect.”

Even the dining room has a glam salon vibe. The leather upholstered chairs were actually custom-dyed to match colors from Kylie’s lipstick collection. The colors range from ceruse to pale pink to deep garnet.