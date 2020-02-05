Courtney Hierath doesn’t mince words when describing her kitchen before the makeover. “For lack of a better word, it was ugly,” she told TODAY Home. “The walls were a horrid shade of buttermilk yellow, and the tile had a dusty rose and gray pattern that will forever haunt my dreams.”

Before: This kitchen was in need of some TLC. Courtney Hierath

Between the wood veneer cabinets, brass pulls and eyelet lace curtain, “I don’t think it was anyone’s dream kitchen,” she said.

So Hierath, who lives in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, decided to spruce it up with some DIY magic, and the best part of all? The new and improved space only cost $580.

After: For less than $600, it looks like a designer kitchen now! Courtney Hierath

To tackle the dingy old cabinets, she resurfaced the doors with trim to create a shaker-style look. “I wanted to incorporate color into the space, so I opted for two-tone cabinets,” she said. “I chose this shade of green because I wanted a bold, contrasting color that wasn’t too dark. It’s dramatic, but not over-the-top.”

She replaced the hardware with some budget-friendly pieces found on Amazon, and used peel-and-stick tile to cover up the existing backsplash. Both tricks help the space feel more modern.

The new backsplash is made from peel-and-stick tiles. Courtney Hierath

Other updates included replacing the lace curtain with bamboo shades, installing new track lighting and switching out the old faucet with an industrial-style version.

In total, the project took about three weeks to complete.

“I am so in love with it,” she said of the new room. “When friends and family come over, they can’t believe that it’s the same kitchen and, honestly, neither can I!”

See more of Hierath’s DIY home updates at her Instagram account, @hierathc.